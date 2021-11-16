Vail Board of Realtors name Slevin as group’s new ‘Realtor of the Year’

Michael Slevin accepts his Realtor of the Year honor at the Sebastian Vail.

The Vail Board of Realtors recently honored Michael Slevin, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties, as its Realtor of the Year.

The award is given to a minimum five-year member of the group and who has played a significant role in the Vail Board of Realtors and its Board of Directors, as well as exhibiting a high degree of professionalism, cooperation with other Realtors, community involvement and high ethical standards.

“It is truly an honor to be selected as Realtor of the Year from among the 800-plus members, all of whom are dedicated real estate professionals,” Slevin said. “The past two years have presented many opportunities and challenges for all of us. This award is one that goes to the entire Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties team, all of whom embody the mission and spirit of the company from the first meet and greet to closing and beyond. I am extremely proud of the work they do.”

Selected by a committee of past award recipients, Slevin joins 13 other Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties’ broker associates who have also received this award, including Dave Cole, Bob Finlay, Sue Rychel, Doug Ketchum, John Slevin, Larry Agneberg, Mac Hodge, Frank McKibben (twice), Karen Wilhelm, Judy Evans, Terry Nolan, Mike Budd and Kyle Denton.

In addition to Realtor of the Year honors, several Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties’ associate brokers also received their Vail Pro designation this year: Tiffany McCracken, Meg Sierant, and Elizabeth Sullivan. Past Vail Pro designees include Mike Budd, Kevin Denton and Kyle Denton.

For more information, go to BHHSVail.com .