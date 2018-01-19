Vail real estate firm Engel & Volkers welcomes two new brokers to its team
January 19, 2018
VAIL — Engel & Volkers real estate recently welcomed Broker Beth Golde to the firm's team in its Vail Village office.
Golde comes to Vail from Engel & Volkers in Hilton Head, South Carolina, after realizing she wanted to return to the Vail Valley and make it her home. Contact Golde at 970-477-5300 or visit bethgolde.evusa.com.
Engel & Volkers also recently added Vail native Drake Beyer to its sales team. Drake is a Vail native. Beyer joins more than 8,000 Engel & Volkers agents worldwide, working from a network of 750 offices.
