Vail Valley broker earns designation in a global network

Sara Hoodicoff, a broker with Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties, has earned the Certified International Property Specialist designation, placing her among 3,500 elite real estate professionals in over 45 countries. The designation was awarded to her by the National Association of Realtors for completing coursework devoted to learning international real estate practices and demonstrating proficiency in international business.

The designation is synonymous with advanced expertise, a global perspective, and distinct understanding of a global buyer. As a designee, Hoodicoff has the knowledge and resources to work with international buyers, including U.S. residents looking to invest overseas, foreign buyers purchasing in the United States and recent immigrants who might be unfamiliar with real estate transaction practices in the United States.

Hoodicoff has traveled and lived around the world. For 11 years, she was based Dubai, selling luxury real estate. Her global network offers world-wide marketing/selling and buying opportunities as well.

For more information, call Hoodicoff, 303-589-2860 or email SaraHoodicoff@gmail.com .

For more information about Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties, go to the firm’s website .