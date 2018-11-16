Vail Valley’s Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices welcomes broker Linda Miner

VAIL — Linda Miner recently joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties as a broker associate in its Eagle Ranch office.

Born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware, Miner was introduced to the real estate world at an early age from her mother, who was also a Realtor. After graduating from the University of Delaware, Miner entered the interior kitchen and bathroom design field, including starting her own company. She moved to the Vail Valley and 1996 and became a broker in 1999.

"Linda's interior design acumen coupled with her knowledge of the Vail Valley and strong client relations skills make her an ideal fit for our company and brand," said Michael Slevin, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties. "Her innate ability to find solutions to challenges brings that all-important added value benefit to our clients, be it buyer or seller."

Miner can be reached at 970-390-4658 or lindaminer@bhhsvail.net.

For more information, go to http://www.bhhscoloradoproperties.com or call 970-476-2482.