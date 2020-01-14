Vail Valley’s Brooke Gagnon honored for performance in luxury real estate

Brooke Gagnon with Keller Williams in Edwards recently earned The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s Million Dollar GUILD recognition for experience, knowledge, and expertise in million-dollar and above residential properties. Gagnon is a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist, an exclusive group of real estate professionals who have completed The Institute’s training and have a proven performance in the upper-tier market.

“Agents who have earned the CLHMS designation are performing at the highest level in their community,” said Diane Hartley, president of The Institute. “It takes a superior level of service to be successful and consistently close sales at or above one million dollars. We want to recognize this performance, and give these elite professionals the earned distinction that they are the agent of choice for affluent buyers and sellers.”

The specialized training and ongoing membership with The Institute provide Gagnon with the knowledge and tools to better serve affluent clients. The GUILD recognition provides evidence of the successful commitment to service at the highest level. “As a lifelong local of the Vail Valley, I am passionate about bringing Buyers and Sellers together in our incredible community!” Gagnon said.

Brooke has been in real estate since 2006 and specializes in mountain property and vacation homes. Brooke is a member of the Vail Board of Realtors, a Keller Williams Luxury Agent, has done over 73 Million dollars in Real Estate sales, and is the top producing agent at Keller Williams.

For more information about the luxury market in Vail, contact Brooke Gagnon with Keller Williams at (970) 688-0915 or BrookeVailKW@gmail.com.