Vail Valley’s Slifer Designs names Kim Toms its managing principal of design

EDWARDS — Kim Toms has been named Slifer Designs' managing principal of design. Toms, a 17-year veteran of the company, will oversee the interior design department of 11. Her responsibilities will include supervising design operations, long-range planning, reviewing financials, assistance with marketing, and serving as one of six members of the executive management team.

"Kim has brought so much to the table with not only her talent in interior design and heading up the fixed finishes department, but her leadership skills and positive relationships locally, regionally and nationally," said Beth Slifer, founder and owner of Slifer Designs. "We are so excited to have Kim in a position to lead Slifer Designs into the future."

Toms has a wealth of construction and building experience, and her focus is in interior fixed finishes. She enjoys working on-site with project teams. She is LEED AP certified, NCIDQ certified, and is a member of the American Society of Interior Designers. Her strong work ethic is combined with her extensive knowledge of the intricacies of construction and architecture. Toms holds a degree from Iowa State University.

"Kim is one of our clients' favorite people," Slifer said. "She has a talent for listening to the client and designs the infrastructure of their homes based on their needs and desires with well thought-out solutions."

Slifer Designs has added 10 new team members over the past year including five Design Associates, three retail Sales Associates, and two Fabric Coordinators. Designer Shannon Renick joined the team in November 2018. With 20 years' experience in Crested Butte, Renick will bring experience and knowledge to the Slifer Designs team.

Slifer Designs has also been named the interior design firm for the remodel of the existing Vail Athletic Club and Spa, and Terra Bistro restaurant at the Vail Mountain Lodge.

"Interior design for the hospitality industry has been a part of our service offerings for nearly 25 years," Toms said. "This project, paired with several other hospitality projects and the All Points North Lodge Wellness Center in Cordillera, allows us to widen the scope of these services."

Additional new projects include new construction and remodel work throughout the Vail Valley. Recently-completed projects include residences in East Vail, Vail, Cordillera, Mountain Star, Denver and Estes Park.

For more information call 970-926-8200 or go to http://www.sliferdesigns.com.