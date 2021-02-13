Views, ski-in, ski-out access and proximity to the village can all be found at 486 Forest Road

Lifestyle has never been more valued than it is right now. What more could you ask for than a premium Vail Village location as your home-base for our treasured active yet relaxing lifestyle? 486 Forest Road offers this combination of a truly priceless ski-in/ski-out location providing a front row seat to Vail’s extraordinary year-round outdoor activities. The convenient size of this manageable property will ensure that you spend your time in Vail playing hard rather than hardly playing.

To learn more about 486 Forest Road, conact Donna Caynoski at Slifer Smith and Frampton Real Estate. Phone: 970-390-4324. Email: dcaynoski@slifer.net.









“When people come into our office and we ask them what they want, they tell us they want a view, they want sunshine, ski-in, ski-out, proximity to the village and it’s really hard to find those things all wrapped up into one location,” said Donna Caynoski of Slifer Smith and Frampton Real Estate. “This home has it all.”

When built, the home was ahead of its time with its contemporary design. Strategically placed, large windows on every side of the home capture cozy morning sun from the east while mature aspens and evergreens filter the warm afternoon sun from the west. The open, slope-side floor plan with vaulted ceilings flows easily and even offers a glimpse of Vail’s famous Gore Range from the flexible upper level loft. Even the master bedroom boasts views of the slopes from its hot tub adorned walk-out patio. Creatively decorated with bright colors and a variety of textures, each bedroom is clean and crisp and bright. The master bedroom glimpses at Born Free trail and the master bath has a skylight providing a peak of the Eagle Bahn Gondola as it rides by.

The guest suite on the lower level is cleverly designed as a lock-off for rental potential. The exterior entrance for two of these walk-out bedrooms is a flexible dream for biking and skiing visitors on their own schedule. The garage has a large work space for tinkering and an enviable adjacent ski room.

This home exudes energy and enthusiasm inside while offering end of the street privacy outside, particularly in the summer when the trees are filled with leaves.

“People are realizing life is short and their most valuable asset is time, and time spent with family. What better way to spend your time than to be in Vail in a ski-in, ski-out location. An opportunity like this maybe comes around once every 50 years and is something that someone really should consider jumping on sooner than later,” Caynoski said.

