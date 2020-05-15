Virtual open house events create opportunities for out-of-town homebuyers

294 Bachelor #F3 in Beaver Creek, Colorado, is listed by LIV Sotheby’s International Realty broker Chris Scherpf for $3,100,000.

LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

Colorado’s resort communities, including the Vail Valley, have learned to rely on technology more than ever to accomplish the same tasks that, in the past, would typically have been done in-person. Business meetings, family gatherings, shopping, and even graduations are all done online with the help of computer and smart phone applications. This high-tech transformation will open doors to new opportunities previously not thought possible.

In the real estate industry specifically, virtual offerings are allowing homebuyers to access listings wherever and whenever it is convenient to them.

LIV Sotheby’s International Realty is fully embracing technology as a sales and marketing tool for its clients. The firm is leveraging livestreaming via Facebook to bring buyers and sellers Colorado’s first statewide virtual open house event on Sunday, May 17, which will feature nearly 100 homes across many of Colorado’s most popular metro and resort communities.

This virtual open house event will give consumers from across the U.S and other countries the ability to explore their dream homes from the comfort of their couch. Potential buyers will be able to virtually walk around the house with a LIV SIR broker, ask questions, and learn more about the neighborhood in real-time, all through a livestream on Facebook.

Many buyers looking for homes in the Vail Valley are used to utilizing 3D tour technology, such as Matterport, to view homes they cannot visit in person. The addition of virtual open house events adds even more convenience by allowing consumers who are looking to relocate to the mountains or buy their secondary residence to continue their buying journey from afar.

Convenience for homebuyers is one of the biggest benefits to incorporating this use of technology into the marketing strategy for a home. What’s more, it also positions the home in front of a much larger audience that wouldn’t be possible at an in-person open house event, creating more opportunities for success for the sellers as well.

Of course, there is also the added benefit of safety. With everyone taking more health and safety precautions, especially during this time, virtual open house events eliminate much of the risk of coming into contact with potential germs. The brokers representing the sellers will still take all proper precautions, including wearing gloves and masks, and cleaning surfaces before leaving. By reducing traffic within the home, all parties can rest assured that they are safe.

While much of this technology was already being used by LIV SIR prior to COVID-19, the firm is constantly creating innovative new ways to help its clients reach their real estate and lifestyle goals. It is clear that even after the dust settles from the pandemic, technology solutions will be here to stay, to the betterment of businesses in not only real estate but all industries. The enhanced convenience, exposure opportunities, and safety advantages are too valuable to ignore as we move forward.

