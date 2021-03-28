13th annual LG Tri open to all ages and abilities July 10

The triathlon on July 10 will take place at the Eagle Pool and Ice Rink and will include swimming, biking and running.

The Vail Valley Charitable Fund’s 13th annual LG Sprint Tri will take place Saturday, July 10, at the Eagle Pool and Ice Rink. The celebration kicks off Friday, July 9, with registration, music, food, beverages, a silent auction preview and non-competitive mountain bike ride.

“Never thought about participating in a triathlon? Well, if you can swim, bike or run, you can TRI either individually or on a team,” the Vail Valley Charitable Fund said in the event’s announcement. “This year, bring your kids and encourage them to TRI, too. This event is open to all ages and abilities.”

Registration is available online at http://www.lgtri.com .

The ages 14 and up triathlon includes a 500-meter swim (10 laps in the Eagle Pool), a 12-mile bike loop along Brush Creek Road and a 5K run through Eagle Ranch. Participants can sign up as individuals or members of a team, and at the conclusion of the race there will be an award ceremony with prizes from several local organizations. Additionally, there will be a silent auction with items from Vail Resorts EpicPromise (including a 2022-23 Epic Pass, lodging, dining and spa gift certificates), as well as vouchers to local bars, restaurants and salons, retail items and more. Everyone who participates should go home with a sense of satisfaction and accomplishment, and of course an event T-shirt and water bottle.

The LG Kid’s Tri will include three age groups: 6-7; 8-10; and 11-13. The 6-7 year-old age group will experience a 25-yard swim (1/2 lap in the pool), 1-mile bike ride and a 0.5-mile run; the 8-10 age group will have a 50-yard swim (1 lap in the pool), 3.2-mile bike ride and a 0.75-mile run; and the 11-13 year old age group will take on a 100-yard swim (2 laps in the pool), 5-mile bike ride and 1-mile run.

This event is held in memory of long-time local and Vail Valley Charitable Fund beneficiary Laura Genelin, who lost her battle to cancer in July 2008. Proceeds from the LG Tri will benefit the Vail Valley Charitable Fund, a local nonprofit helping community members facing medical crisis since 1996. For more information about the Vail Valley Charitable Fund, visit vvcf.org .