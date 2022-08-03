16th running of Copper Triangle set for Aug. 6

The 16th annual Copper Triangle will feature a KOM and QOM competition up Vail Pass. The event begins at Copper Mountain at 6:00 a.m. on Aug. 6.

Outside Events/Courtesy photo

It’s time for your annual reminder to watch for cyclists while venturing to Minturn or Leadville this Saturday. They’re going to be racing down U.S. Highway 24 in droves. If the thought of driving next to cyclists makes you jealous to be on the road yourself, it’s not too late to sign up for the iconic 79-mile loop.

A Colorado cycling classic, the 16th annual event runs out of Copper Mountain between 6-7:45 a.m. on Aug. 6 and traverses three mountain passes — Fremont Pass (Elev. 11,318′), Tennessee Pass (Elev. 10,424′) and Vail Pass (10,662′) — for a total of 6,500 feet of elevation gain. It is the sixth event in the nine-part Outside Events Cycling Series, formerly known as Roll Massif.

New for 2022 is a King and Queen of the Mountain over Vail Pass. The timed segment will allow friends to race against each other, the pros in the peloton and the clock. Podium presentations for the top three will take place at the post-ride celebration, which will also include live entertainment, a beer garden and an expo featuring the latest cycling gear, accessories and products.

Aliya Tyus-Barnwell, a New York City-based writer, cyclist and founder/president of the nonprofit Ride Up Grades will also be joining the ride. Ride up Grades “seeks to bridge both the transportation and health divide in low-income communities through cycling,” by “breaking down the barrier to entry for teenagers and families to start commuting and competing.”

The Copper Triangle will also be supporting the Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson’s. Since 2006, registration fees and fundraising efforts tied to the event have produced over $1.5 million for the foundation.

Online registration closed July 31, but is still available on-site the day of the event at Copper Mountain Resort. Cost to ride is $75-$115. For more information, visit events.outsideonline.com .