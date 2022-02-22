19th annual Talons Challenge this weekend

Try skiing or snowboarding 26,226 of vertical feet of steeps and bumps at this year’s 19th annual Talons Challenge.

Vail Daily archives

Are you ready to tackle some vertical feet up on the slopes? If so, sign up for the Talons Challenge taking place at Beaver Creek this weekend.

For the past 18 years, the Talons Challenge has put forth the formidable task to the skiing and riding public to navigate the bumps and steeps of 14 black and double black diamond runs all in one day, measuring out to more than 26,000 vertical feet. These runs are located in the Talons area where the Birds of Prey Express (No. 9), Grouse Mountain Express (No. 10) and Larkspur Express (No. 11) lifts can aid in giving your legs a rest in between runs.

Throughout the day you can always stop and rest at the Talons restaurant, nestled at the base of the three lifts that service this area. The Talons restaurant will also play host to the Talons Challenge Après Ski Party until 3:30 p.m. and the celebration will continue in Beaver Creek Village from 4 to 6 p.m.

This year, you can choose the day you want to do the Talons Challenge, either Saturday or Sunday, but all the runs need to be done in the same day.

This physical challenge is also a fundraiser for SOS Outreach, an organization that uses adventure sports to teach underserved youth core values and leadership development. At the base of each lift, kids from SOS Outreach programs and volunteers will be there to keep you honest by marking your lanyard after each run. The kids have also been known to give you plenty of words of encouragement to keep your energy levels and spirits up. The event also inspires the SOS youth to feel inspired to one day do the Talons Challenge.

“Goal setting is a big part of SOS, whether it’s on or off the slopes. Being able to watch experienced skiers and riders tackle difficult terrain gets our kids excited and gives them something to work towards and we’ve seen this come to fruition,” said Spencer Cox, communications and corporate relations manager for SOS Outreach.

“Erick Corral, who’s now an SOS alum and works for Vail Resorts, participated and completed the Talon’s Challenge on a snowboard. It was incredible to see Erick’s progression from being a volunteer at the event as a kid to being an actual participant years later,” Cox said.

A lanyard from the 2021 event shows all of the names of the feet of black and double black diamond runs in the Talons Challenge.

Beaver Creek Resort/Courtesy photo

How do you attack the Talons Challenge? Here are some tips from Ryan LeClerc, Adult Group Lesson Project Manager at Beaver Creek Ski and Snowboard School and PSIA-AASI Alpine Level III certified instructor.

Have a plan

Go up Centennial Express (No. 6) then Cinch Express (No. 8) and tackling Golden Eagle run first so no skiing time wasted

Ski Grouse and Raven’s Ridge, then go to Bald Eagle, Goshawk and Falcon Park

“Completing these three runs earlier in the day will allow you to ski or ride some of the most challenging pitches before the moguls grow with skier traffic,” LeClerc said.

LeClerc suggests ending with Loco, Lupine and Shooting Star runs in Larkspur Bowl.

“Although still challenging, these runs provide time to cruise in Lower Larkspur Bowl after the mogul portion of the run is finished,” LeClerc said.

Watch what you eat

“Don’t eat anything crazy prior to completing Talons Challenge. This is not the day to start a new diet or have a huge breakfast. I would suggest a light and balanced breakfast. Maybe some fruit or berries, and protein,” LeClerc said.

“My personal favorite ski snack is bacon. Cook some up the night before, wrap in aluminum foil and stick it in your pocket,” LeClerc said.

Most important: Hydration. Drink water, not coffee, to stay hydrated throughout the event.

Tips for moguls

Have fun and don’t expect the perfect turn every turn

Eyes up. Look 1 to 2 turns ahead

Ski the sides of the run if you are looking for smaller moguls

Allow your joints (ankles, knees, and hips) to flex and extend freely and naturally from the ski snow interaction, not from forced movements

Do not try and imitate World Cup Mogul Skiers. Skiing the zipper line is very fun to watch, however this can take a toll on your body and is very difficult to maintain speed control

Ski a more round and controlled turn, taking one turn into the next

Find the snow bridges between the moguls as you make your way down the mountain.

Skiing the tops of the moguls with a more rounded line will allow you to ski the soft snow and allow you to be more in control of your own destiny with less fatigue

Registration includes your access to the Talons Challenge, a lanyard and credential for tracking your runs, Talons Challenge swag and food. Please note that your lift ticket is not included in registration. If you want to upgrade your registration level and get a Helly Hansen backpack, you can do so by choosing that option on Eventbrite.com .