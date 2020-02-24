2020 Burton US Open starts Tuesday in Vail with Junior Jam competition

Tommy Okesson, 13, competes in the Junior Jam at the 2019 Burton US Open Snowboarding Championships. Okesson also received an invite to the 2020 competition, which is scheduled for Tuesday in Vail at Golden Peak.

Competition at the Burton US Open kicks off at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Golden Peak with the Junior Jam, a halfpipe event designed to showcase the next generation of talent fans can expect to see.

Junior Jam competitors are 14 years of age and younger, and are vying for a spot to compete in Thursday’s halfpipe semifinals, where they’ll be showcased in front of a large audience both in person and through the magic of broadcast media.

“Some of the best riders in the world got their start at past Burton US Open Junior Jam, so who knows which up-and-comers will write their name in the history books for 2020,” Burton writes on its website. “With $2,000 worth of prizes and a ticket to the big leagues up for grabs, make sure you don’t miss these prodigies giving it their all.”

There will be a large crop of competitors with local ties to cheer on this year, as Ski & Snowboard Club Vail athletes Brooklyn DePriest, Kailey Bogart, Olivia Lisle, Patti Zhou and Beckett DePriest have all qualified to compete.

From 8 to 14

The Snowboard Club Vail athletes represent both ends of the competitive spectrum as Brooklyn DePriest, 14, also qualified last year and is quickly becoming a seasoned competitor, finishing 13th at a North America Cup halfpipe event earlier this season, while Patti Zhou, 8, is wowing followers around the globe with her adult-like ability to spin and slide rails on her board.

Program Director Chris Laske said at 7, Zhou could spin 540 degrees in all four directions – regular frontside, regular backside, switch backside and “cab,” or switch frontside.

“She can do a switch front boardslide down a 50-foot rail,” Laske said. “Best 7-year-old snowboarder I’ve ever seen.”

On-site only

The Junior Jam will only be available to on-site spectators. A full slate of HD coverage including semifinals and finals airing live and on demand on BurtonUSOpen.com and on Red Bull TV, and for the first time in 4K on DIRECTV, will begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. with complete coverage of women’s slopestyle semi-finals, followed by men’s slopestyle semifinals at 12:30 p.m.

Thursday’s schedule features women’s halfpipe semifinals at 10 a.m. followed by men’s halfpipe semi-finals at 12:30 p.m.

Each field will be narrowed down to six women and ten men heading into the Friday and Saturday finals.

On Friday, women’s slopestyle finals kick off at 11 a.m., followed by men’s slopestyle finals starting at 2 p.m. Coverage of the final day of competition on Saturday will start with women’s halfpipe finals at 11 a.m., followed by men’s halfpipe finals at 2 p.m.

On-site spectators are invited to visit Golden Peak at the base of Vail Mountain to watch all competitions for free. In Vail Village, four nights of free concerts will follow.

Television and online coverage will include commentary by hosts Sal Masekela, Tina Dixon and Tom Monterosso providing insight, access and behind-the-scenes action with support from Olympians Kelly Clark and Louie Vito. The broadcast will be available in both English and Japanese language simulcast on Red Bull TV.

