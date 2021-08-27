2021 Beaver Creek Blast Mountain Bike Race on Wednesday, Sept. 1

Chloe Lutgring, 15, catches her breath while celebrating with her father, Hans Lutgring, following the 2020 Beaver Creek Blast mountain biking race.

John LaConte/jlaconte@vaildaily.com

The Beaver Creek Blast is the eighth and final race in the Bloch & Chapleau Mountain Bike Race Series! This race will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 1 on Beaver Creek Mountain. This race course is one of our most beautiful courses in the series – riders will wind through aspen trees and ski runs while enjoying views of the resort and valley below!

There are some tight races in series points totals, including team points. Every point matters, so make sure to join us for our last race. Our racers love encouragement and motivation, and we love spectators as well. Come watch these amazing athletes and cheer them on!

After the race, join us at the Dusty Boot in Beaver Creek for a series wrap after-party! We’ll have free beer for racers 21 and over, awards for the top three finishers in each category for the race as well as series awards and a raffle blowout to celebrate the end of a great season!

Free parking will be available in the Beaver Creek parking structures.

The official shop of the Beaver Creek Blast is Venture Sports, who will be at the race to provide neutral support for racers with last-minute mechanical issues.

Individual race cost is $27 preregistered or $38 day-of. Youth (16 and under) cost is $12 preregistered or $17 day-of. Registration is available online at vailrec.com/register and preregistration for individual races ends at 5 p.m. the day before each race. All riders are welcome to participate and racers do not need to be registered in the full series to participate in individual races.