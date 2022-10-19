2022-23 FIS World Cup season set to kick off in Soelden

River Radamus makes a jump during the men's super-G at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Radamus returns to the slopes on Sunday in Soelden for the World Cup opener.

Alessandro Trovati/AP photo

Defending overall globe winner Mikaela Shiffrin headlines the FIS World Cup opener in Soelden, Austria this weekend, which will see a women’s and men’s giant slalom on Oct. 22 and 23, respectively. The Edwards superstar began last season’s campaign with a win on the famous Rettenbach Glacier.

“This is always an exciting (and a bit nerve racking) time of year, but I’m looking forward to this weekend,” she posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

The first run goes off at 2 a.m. MST, with the second following at 5:05 a.m.

U.S. Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates after picking up her 70th career World Cup victory at the season-opening giant slalom event in Soelden, Austria, on Oct. 23, 2021.

Kyodo via AP Images

The GS is expected to provide considerable excitement on the women’s side throughout the year. Specialists such as 2022 giant slalom cup winner Tessa Worley and the reigning Olympic champion Sara Hector — who appeared poised to claim her first discipline globe heading into the World Cup finals before a 14th-place final day finish catapulted Worley into first — will battle overall contenders like Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova. Italians Marta Bassino (the 2021 giant slalom cup champion) and Federica Brignone, as well as the Swiss skier Michelle Gisin are also expected to figure into the top 10 on Saturday.

Last year in Soelden, Lara Gut-Behrami and Vlhova were second and third behind the Shiffrin.

Fast Facts: Shiffrin and Radamus 2021-22 Cup rankings Mikaela Shiffrin, 27 (entering 12th full season) Overall: 1 Downhill: 26 Slalom: 2 Super-G: 3 Giant slalom: 3 Career World Cup starts/podiums/wins: 210/120/74 River Radamus, 24 (entering fifth season) Overall: 57 Giant slalom: 15 Career World Cup starts/podiums/wins: 48/0/0

As far as the rest of the American contingent, Ski Racing’s Peter Lange reported on Monday that the U.S. could start as many as seven women on Saturday, depending on the health of Nina O’Brien and Allie Resnick. O’Brien suffered a serious injury at the Olympics and spent time recovering in Edwards. Resnick, an SSCV alumna, recently returned to snow after an injury in New Zealand, according to Lange. A final call on starting for both athletes is likely to be made closer to Saturday.

Allie Resnick competes in the slalom race at the U.S. Alpine Championships last year.

Robert F. Bukaty/AP photo

Lange also reported that Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club’s Stella Johansson and SSCV alumna Ava Sunshine Jemison, the 2022 NorAm overall winner, will be making their World Cup debuts on Saturday. Jemison has earned World Cup starts in all four events this season .

River Radamus continues to climb GS rankings

Entering his fifth season on the World Cup, River Radamus will be looking to continue his international giant slalom progression; he has finished 49th, 28th and 15th in the 2019, 2021 and 2022 discipline standings, respectively.

“Final stretch! Fun training in Schnals. I’m feeling ready, I think,” he posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

Minnesotan Isaiah Nelson, the World Junior champion in the super-G last spring, won a time trial over four teammates in Schnalstal, Italy to earn his spot on Sunday’s start list . Nelson, who never attended a ski academy but remained a member of the Buck Hill Ski Team through high school — until qualifying for the U.S. Ski Team — will join Radamus, Tommy Ford and Ryan Cochran-Siegle on Sunday’s first run at 2 a.m. MST.

In 2022, the men’s giant slalom was dominated by Swiss star Marco Odermatt, who returns to Soelden as the clear favorite. The Olympic and World Cup champion won five of the eight giant slalom events last season and was on the podium for the other three. The 25-year-old’s primary competition figures to come from a trio of Norwegians.

Henrik Kristoffersen, who was second to Odermatt in the Cup standings and has seven career World Cup giant slalom wins, leads the charge. Lucas Braathen has had good fortune at Soelden before — he won his first World Cup there in 2020 – and could also figure into the mix. Slalom and giant slalom Junior World Ski Championship gold medalist Alexander Steen Olsen is the final Viking to keep your eyes on.

Soelden (AUT) World Cup schedule Oct. 22 – Women’s giant slalom 1st run: 10 CET (2 a.m. MST) 2nd run: 13:05 CET (5:05 a.m. MST) Oct. 23 – Men’s giant slalom 1st run: 10 CET (2 a.m. MST) 2nd run: 13:05 CET (5:05 a.m. MST)

How to watch

For those hoping for a simple streaming solution, what follows isn’t exactly good tidings of great joy.

Not one, not two, but three online platforms will shower ski fans with content and coverage this season. Here’s the sparknotes summary : PeacockTV and Outside+ will cover the eight domestic World Cups. For international World Cups — except for those in Austria (like this weekend’s Soelden event) you’ll need a subscription to SkiandSnowboard.live . In order to view Austrian World Cups, you’ll need PeacockTV. Capeesh?

On Oct. 16, U.S. Ski and Snowboard announced that it was joining forces with Outside to “create North America’s preeminent snowsports hub.” The “longterm strategic partnership” means the eight FIS World Cup Alpine, freestyle, snowboard and freeski events held in the U.S. — including the Killington Cup, Xfinity Birds of Prey at Beaver Creek, Aspen World Cup, and the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Copper and the Visa Big Air at Copper — will be aired on Outside+.

“We are delighted about this new partnership with Outside,” Sophie Goldschmidt, U.S. Ski & Snowboard president and CEO, said in the release. “It enables the passionate fans of skiing and snowboarding in the United States to watch our major domestic events and to combine the U.S. Ski & Snowboard and Outside communities in an innovative multi-platform partnership.”

Robin Thurston, CEO of Outside, added, “This partnership will bring those special moments to more eyeballs, along with hundreds of hours of exciting video content from Outside Watch, Warren Miller and our brand partners. With U.S. Ski & Snowboard, we’re creating a one-stop resource where skiers and snowboarders will find motivation along with the world’s richest archive of gear, travel, and instructional content.”

For U.S. Ski and Snowboard members, the collaboration promises a few unique perks, including, “access to Outside+ premium content, educational videos, SKI Magazine content, GPS mapping services, outdoor industry gear discounts and NASTAR, the largest public grassroots ski racing program in the world.” Further, the press release indicates Outside will have access to “an extensive archive of ski and snowboard footage, as well as the opportunity to produce original content franchises with the team’s athletes, coaches and other experts.”