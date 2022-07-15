2022 Beaver Creek Blast mountain bike race set for July 20

The Beaver Creek Blast mountain bike race takes place on July 20.

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

The 2022 Beaver Creek Blast , the fifth race in the Bloch & Chapleau Mountain Bike Race Series is set for Wednesday, July 20 starting at 4:30 p.m. on Beaver Creek Mountain.

This event features one of the area’s most beautiful courses in the series — riders will traverse through aspen trees and ski runs, while enjoying views of the resort and valley below.

There are some tight races in series points totals, including team points. Every point matters; all the more reason for enthusiasts to make their way to Beaver Creek on Wednesday. Athletes love encouragement and motivation, and the Vail Recreation Department loves spectators as well. Come watch these amazing athletes and cheer them on!

After the race, come to Beaver Creek for the after-party at Dusty Boot Roadhouse . Awards and raffle prizes will be handed out, and racers ages 21 and older will get a free Mountain Time Lager beer from New Belgium Brewing Company.



Free parking will be available in the Beaver Creek parking structures .



The official shop of the Beaver Creek Blast is Pedal Power , who will be at the race to provide neutral support for racers with last-minute mechanical issues.



Individual race cost is $29 pre-registered or $40 day-of. Registration is available online at vailrec.com/register , and pre-registration for individual races ends at 5 p.m. the day before each race. All riders are welcome to participate, and racers do not need to be registered in the full series to participate in individual races.



The AC/DC Award (ascent/descent) — fueled by The Feed — combines racers’ times from the Davos Dash uphill climb on June 22 with the downhill-only Son of Middle Creek Enduro on July 6. Racers with the fastest combined times will be recognized for each category at the Beaver Creek Blast. All AC/DC winners will receive a gift package courtesy of The Feed .

The Son of Middle Creek Enduro, a downhill mountain bike race, featured 74 racers. Winners of the AC/DC award, combining times from the Davos Dash and Son of Middle Creek Enduro, will be distributed at the Beaver Creek Blast.

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo



The 2022 VRD Bloch & Chapleau Town Mountain Bike Race Series continues Aug. 3 with the Camp Hale Hup. Then it’s on to the Berry Creek Bash in Edwards on Aug. 17, before finishing up with the new Vail Grind on Aug. 31.