2022 Vail Nordic Swap presented by Ski & Snowboard Club Vail is this Saturday

Saturday's 2022 Vail Nordic Swap benefits SSCV's Nordic Ski team.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail is excited to present their second annual Vail Nordic Swap event this Saturday at the Vail Nordic Center from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 1775 Sunburst Drive in Vail. Community members can buy or sell used gear at the swap, which benefits Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s Nordic ski team. Ten percent of their sale proceeds support SSCV’s Vail Nordic Program.

Sellers can drop off their gear from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 12th at the Vail Nordic Center. Unsold gear pick-up will be between 3 p.m. and 4:30 pm only on Nov. 12th at the Vail Nordic Center. Come together to support each other’s passion for snowsports while also supporting the Ski & Snowboard Club Nordic Team!

More details are available at https://skiclubvail.org/events/vail-nordic-swap/ .