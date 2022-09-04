2022 VRD Bloch & Chapleau Town Mountain Bike Race Series crowns season champions

An athlete competes in Wednesday's Berry Creek Bash, the sixth of seven events in the 2022 VRD Bloch & Chapleau Town Mountain Bike Race Series.

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

The 2022 VRD Bloch & Chapleau Town Mountain Bike Race Series wrapped up its 39th year last Wednesday with the Vail Grind, crowning individual and team season champions afterward.

Pedal Power pulled out a narrow win over Mountain Pedaler in the team competition and Sam Brown and Rebecca Howland won the men’s and women’s pro/open division titles, respectively.

“I’ve enjoyed racing the ‘Wednesday Night Worlds’ for a lot of years, and I’m so grateful to have a well-run local series by Vail Recreation District to compete in each summer,” stated Jen Razee, who won the women’s master expert (40+) category.

“I love seeing familiar faces each season, and also trying to hang on in these short races with younger, hard-charging athletes!”

Razee also competed in the Beaver Creek XTERRA event in July. Her favorite course in the town series, appropriately, is the Beaver Creek Blast, which was on July 20.

“It has a good bit of climbing, but also some ripping single track descents,” she said.

Beyda Santoyo competes in Wednesday’s Vail Grind mountain bike race.

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

Seven races were scored for the season-long title, with 25 points “trail work bonus” points up for grabs as well. Howland used the bonus to her advantage, edging second-placer Suzie Snyder with 355 points to Snyder’s 330. Howland raced in every race except the Camp Hale Hup.

Jake Wells, who missed the Eagle Ranch Classic opener but competed in the remaining six events, finished second on the men’s side. For the 2017 Dirty Kanza runner-up, the midweek meetups are an intensity impetus.

“I always end up pushing myself more than I would out on a regular training ride,” he stated.

“I’m glad I committed to racing the whole series.”

Erik Dorf, who won all five events attended to take the men’s grand master expert (50+) title, was a big fan of the Vail Grind finale. “Definitely my favorite race of the year,” he stated.

With the far west side of the course lying just a half-mile from his house, Dorf imagined punching it home more than finishing the race. Of course, he stuck around for the end-of-season celebration at the golf course. “Great work on that,” he said in complimenting the Vail Recreation District.

He did have a suggestion — or hope — for next year, though, too. “I would love it if the town would consider a gravel race, or perhaps a point-to-point race from Wolcott to Vail over Muddy Pass,” he said.

The Davos Dash was the second race in the Vail Recreation Department’s Bloch & Chapleau Town Mountain Bike race series.

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

Alisa Santiesteban and her husband Alfredo swept the men’s and women’s master sport (40+) categories.

“I’m continually amazed by the entire racing community who shows up to give it their all; there is so much dedication and passion, but also plenty of laughs,” Alisa said, noting this was just her second year of racing mountain bikes.

“I was so intimidated to try racing, but you forget about that at the start line because everyone is so welcoming and supportive. It doesn’t matter if you’re a beginner or a pro — we’re all out there because we love biking and the community that surrounds it.”

Santiesteban’s favorite race was the Berry Creek Bash. “Endo Alley is such a blast that you don’t mind pedaling back up for another lap to send it!” she said.

She also enjoyed the Son of Middle Creek Enduro.

“That addition was super fun and a challenging twist in lieu of always racing uphill,” she stated. Wells was also a fan of the AC/DC competition, which took athletes’ combined times from the Davos Dash uphill-only and combined them with the downhill enduro to crown a champion. Dorf, ever the aerobic purist, skipped Son of Middle Creek.

“I would rather go uphill than downhill,” he stated.

The Son of Middle Creek Enduro, a downhill mountain bike race, featured 74 racers. Winners of the AC/DC award, combining times from the Davos Dash and Son of Middle Creek Enduro, were distributed at the Beaver Creek Blast.

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

The growing crowd of youth mountain bike athletes provided more than a few highlights this season. Razee enjoyed racing the series with her son Owen, who rides for the Vail Junior Cycling program.

“They have some very experienced coaches who challenge the kids, but keep it fun in the process of developing their skill and endurance for the sport,” Razee stated.

Owen stepped up from the youth category to the men’s beginner halfway through the summer and won the overall series title.

For Wells, one poignant moment from the season — even over and above his Beaver Creek Blast win — was catching his daughter at the end of the Son of Middle Creek Enduro.

The youngsters proved challenging at the highest ranks, too, with Landen Stovall pulling the upset over Josiah Middaugh in the Davos Dash, a race that serves as an early litmus test of fitness for several of the area’s high-level riders and multi-sport athletes.

“I love seeing new young talent punching above their weight class,” Dorf stated. “It was really fun this year to see Sam Brown and Landen Stovall at the pointy end of these races.”

While the weekly races break up the monotony of a work week, gets the kids out the door and prepares athletes for Steamboat Gravel or XTERRA Worlds, the town series is more about bringing the valley mountain bike community together.

“A lot of us have been doing this series for many years and we can get so busy with our jobs and life, it’s a good way to connect with the cycling community and have a few minutes to catch up with friends in the midst of our full schedules,” said Wells, who was busy running the inaugural Bighorn Gravel at the end of June as well.

“The VRD does such a great job with this series and they obviously try to keep things fresh and exciting for the competitors. I applaud VRD and the staff for trying new things and it’s great to see the participants come out to support the new offerings.”

Dorf echoed the camaraderie sentiment.

“For me, the town series races are as much about the community as anything else,” he said. “It’s a blast just being out there with a bunch of passionate mountain bikers. I’m already looking forward to next year.”