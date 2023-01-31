Vail Recreation District 2023 Arrowhead Uphill and Skimo results

Josiah Middaugh on his way to winning the 2023 Arrowhead Uphill open division last Saturday.

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

The Vail Recreation District winter race series saw 83 participants compete in the 2023 Arrowhead Uphill Skimo races on Saturday. Franklin Reilly and Marina Egorov took the skimo division victories, Josiah Middaugh and Kim Fuller took the open crowns, Michael Hand and Heather Howerand were winners in the uphill ski and Josh Bowens-Rubin and Mindy Stockman won the split-board division.

Duncan McHale of Denver competes at last Saturday’s Arrowhead Uphill.

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

The next winter race, the Meadow Mountain Skimo race is Feb. 11. Vail Recreation District will be hosting a beginner skin track clinic this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon to help individuals practice their skills and preview the course prior to the race.

2023 Arrowhead Uphill Skimo – Skimo division Male 19 and under Luke Huml Vail CO 17 41:24 Female 19 and under Jolene Edelmann Eagle CO 16 46:55 Male 20-39 Franklin Reilly Edwards CO 23 33:26 Ryan Simmons Edwards CO 34 33:32 Luke Herron Edwards CO 25 36:58 Kyle Wilcox Vail CO 37 38:50 Garrett Eggers Crested Butte CO 26 39:32 Lucas Chamberlain Lafayette CO 30 46:17 Clifford Lester Boulder CO 26 50:01 Duncan McHale Denver CO 33 52:55 Bryson Beaver Edwards CO 26 1:05:16 Kyle Tracey Avon CO 27 1:20:27 Patrick Garth Avon CO 38 1:20:57 Female 20 to 39 Marina Egorov Vail CO 34 36:43 Katie Lyons Crested Butte CO 26 38:32 Sarah Hochtl Vail CO 35 42:30 Emi Bauer Carbondale CO 23 46:51 Lauren Noll Avon CO 31 48:47 Savannah Shifrin Edwards CO 30 1:04:56 Male 40-59 Jeremy Rietmann Eagle CO 40 34:56 Brett Donelson Edwards CO 43 36:18 Mike Glass Edwards CO 48 36:56 Paul Bennett Edwards CO 45 39:19 David Weisman Edwards CO 47 42:18 Dan Timm Vail CO 58 42:38 Julius Kovats Manitou Springs CO 59 44:07 Kavi Sachar Vail CO 56 51:07 Radu Diaconu Littleton CO 40 52:29 David Hile Edwards CO 47 54:39 Matt Tonn Avon CO 44 54:55 Darren Ray Lakewood CO 50 57:07 Female 40-59 Nancy Mires Eagle CO 53 48:46 Amy Babcock Colorado Springs CO 48 1:11:48 Lisa Hile Edwards CO 52 1:12:27 Stacey Vachon Vail CO 45 1:23:06 Male 60-99 Dan Nielsen Eagle CO 61 38:16 Peter Davis Eagle CO 60 38:38 Tom Solawetz Gypsum CO 67 47:29 Paul Gotthelf Vail CO 69 47:40 Rob Balgley Eagle CO 65 48:45 Pete Seibert Vail CO 67 49:27 Tim McParlan Edwards CO 72 51:00 Jesse Sommer Frisco CO 65 51:31 Female 60-99 Ellen Miller Vail CO 63 52:29 Caren Davis Eagle CO 63 52:40 Margaret Mayne Gypsum CO 74 57:16 Sarah Hiner Vail CO 62 1:23:07 Sam Decker Eagle CO 70 1:31:28 Emily Gregg Avon CO 63 1:48:58

2023 Arrowhead Uphill Skimo – Uphill open division Male 20-39 James Kirschner Eagle CO 31 27:46 Joshua Ernst Breckenridge CO 28 30:17 Jimmy Daly Edwards CO 36 33:51 Jay Zeschin Denver CO 37 41:18 Thomas Domery Edwards CO 39 1:10:10 Female 20-39 Kim Fuller Vail CO 36 40:31 Denise Quezada Edwards CO 34 1:01:47 Emily Binder Littleton CO 27 1:06:08 Male 40-59 Josiah Middaugh Vail CO 44 26:40 Jason Platt Edwards CO 42 30:21 Brad Zoller Avon CO 45 35:50 Matt Johnson Eagle CO 55 37:02 Mark Pribramsky Vail CO 53 38:11 Daniel Frost Fort Collins CO 54 48:36 David Musto Vail CO 56 52:24 Female 40-59 Charlotte Shollenberger Avon CO 59 50:05 Carrie Larson Gypsum CO 54 53:40 Suzanne Mobarak Edwards CO 41 1:10:10 Male 60-99 Bernie Boettcher Silt CO 60 29:00 Marlin Smickley Edwards CO 84 1:07:27 Female 60-99 Sue Bardsley Eagle CO 61 46:38 Terri Sommer Frisco CO 64 50:38 Jeanne Blatter Silt CO 65 58:55 Michelle Hayes Edwards CO 69 1:07:06

2023 Arrowhead Uphill Skimo – Uphill ski division Male 20-39 Michael Hand Vail CO 33 28:34 Jaskirat Randhawa Boulder CO 31 46:32 Male 40-59 Chad Young Vail CO 51 38:28 Female 40-59 Heather Hower Eagle CO 51 41:32 Katie Carden Eagle CO 43 1:15:15 Male 60-99 Mike Moher Leadville CO 61 43:39