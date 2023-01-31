Vail Recreation District 2023 Arrowhead Uphill and Skimo results
VRD's next race at Meadow Mountain race is on Feb. 11
The Vail Recreation District winter race series saw 83 participants compete in the 2023 Arrowhead Uphill Skimo races on Saturday. Franklin Reilly and Marina Egorov took the skimo division victories, Josiah Middaugh and Kim Fuller took the open crowns, Michael Hand and Heather Howerand were winners in the uphill ski and Josh Bowens-Rubin and Mindy Stockman won the split-board division.
The next winter race, the Meadow Mountain Skimo race is Feb. 11. Vail Recreation District will be hosting a beginner skin track clinic this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon to help individuals practice their skills and preview the course prior to the race.
Male 19 and under
|Luke Huml
|Vail CO
|17
|41:24
Female 19 and under
|Jolene Edelmann
|Eagle CO
|16
|46:55
Male 20-39
|Franklin Reilly
|Edwards CO
|23
|33:26
|Ryan Simmons
|Edwards CO
|34
|33:32
|Luke Herron
|Edwards CO
|25
|36:58
|Kyle Wilcox
|Vail CO
|37
|38:50
|Garrett Eggers
|Crested Butte CO
|26
|39:32
|Lucas Chamberlain
|Lafayette CO
|30
|46:17
|Clifford Lester
|Boulder CO
|26
|50:01
|Duncan McHale
|Denver CO
|33
|52:55
|Bryson Beaver
|Edwards CO
|26
|1:05:16
|Kyle Tracey
|Avon CO
|27
|1:20:27
|Patrick Garth
|Avon CO
|38
|1:20:57
Female 20 to 39
|Marina Egorov
|Vail CO
|34
|36:43
|Katie Lyons
|Crested Butte CO
|26
|38:32
|Sarah Hochtl
|Vail CO
|35
|42:30
|Emi Bauer
|Carbondale CO
|23
|46:51
|Lauren Noll
|Avon CO
|31
|48:47
|Savannah Shifrin
|Edwards CO
|30
|1:04:56
Male 40-59
|Jeremy Rietmann
|Eagle CO
|40
|34:56
|Brett Donelson
|Edwards CO
|43
|36:18
|Mike Glass
|Edwards CO
|48
|36:56
|Paul Bennett
|Edwards CO
|45
|39:19
|David Weisman
|Edwards CO
|47
|42:18
|Dan Timm
|Vail CO
|58
|42:38
|Julius Kovats
|Manitou Springs CO
|59
|44:07
|Kavi Sachar
|Vail CO
|56
|51:07
|Radu Diaconu
|Littleton CO
|40
|52:29
|David Hile
|Edwards CO
|47
|54:39
|Matt Tonn
|Avon CO
|44
|54:55
|Darren Ray
|Lakewood CO
|50
|57:07
Female 40-59
|Nancy Mires
|Eagle CO
|53
|48:46
|Amy Babcock
|Colorado Springs CO
|48
|1:11:48
|Lisa Hile
|Edwards CO
|52
|1:12:27
|Stacey Vachon
|Vail CO
|45
|1:23:06
Male 60-99
|Dan Nielsen
|Eagle CO
|61
|38:16
|Peter Davis
|Eagle CO
|60
|38:38
|Tom Solawetz
|Gypsum CO
|67
|47:29
|Paul Gotthelf
|Vail CO
|69
|47:40
|Rob Balgley
|Eagle CO
|65
|48:45
|Pete Seibert
|Vail CO
|67
|49:27
|Tim McParlan
|Edwards CO
|72
|51:00
|Jesse Sommer
|Frisco CO
|65
|51:31
Female 60-99
|Ellen Miller
|Vail CO
|63
|52:29
|Caren Davis
|Eagle CO
|63
|52:40
|Margaret Mayne
|Gypsum CO
|74
|57:16
|Sarah Hiner
|Vail CO
|62
|1:23:07
|Sam Decker
|Eagle CO
|70
|1:31:28
|Emily Gregg
|Avon CO
|63
|1:48:58
Male 20-39
|James Kirschner
|Eagle CO
|31
|27:46
|Joshua Ernst
|Breckenridge CO
|28
|30:17
|Jimmy Daly
|Edwards CO
|36
|33:51
|Jay Zeschin
|Denver CO
|37
|41:18
|Thomas Domery
|Edwards CO
|39
|1:10:10
Female 20-39
|Kim Fuller
|Vail CO
|36
|40:31
|Denise Quezada
|Edwards CO
|34
|1:01:47
|Emily Binder
|Littleton CO
|27
|1:06:08
Male 40-59
|Josiah Middaugh
|Vail CO
|44
|26:40
|Jason Platt
|Edwards CO
|42
|30:21
|Brad Zoller
|Avon CO
|45
|35:50
|Matt Johnson
|Eagle CO
|55
|37:02
|Mark Pribramsky
|Vail CO
|53
|38:11
|Daniel Frost
|Fort Collins CO
|54
|48:36
|David Musto
|Vail CO
|56
|52:24
Female 40-59
|Charlotte Shollenberger
|Avon CO
|59
|50:05
|Carrie Larson
|Gypsum CO
|54
|53:40
|Suzanne Mobarak
|Edwards CO
|41
|1:10:10
Male 60-99
|Bernie Boettcher
|Silt CO
|60
|29:00
|Marlin Smickley
|Edwards CO
|84
|1:07:27
Female 60-99
|Sue Bardsley
|Eagle CO
|61
|46:38
|Terri Sommer
|Frisco CO
|64
|50:38
|Jeanne Blatter
|Silt CO
|65
|58:55
|Michelle Hayes
|Edwards CO
|69
|1:07:06
Male 20-39
|Michael Hand
|Vail CO
|33
|28:34
|Jaskirat Randhawa
|Boulder CO
|31
|46:32
Male 40-59
|Chad Young
|Vail CO
|51
|38:28
Female 40-59
|Heather Hower
|Eagle CO
|51
|41:32
|Katie Carden
|Eagle CO
|43
|1:15:15
Male 60-99
|Mike Moher
|Leadville CO
|61
|43:39
Male 20-39
|Josh Bowens-Rubin
|Avon CO
|37
|50:55
Female 20-39
|Mindy Stockman
|Gypsum CO
|37
|53:13
|Jessica Sweetin
|Gypsum CO
|35
|56:30
Female 40-59
|Cat Hulford
|Eagle CO
|42
|1:04:58
