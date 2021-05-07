2nd annual LG Tri Mountain Bike Ride takes to the trail July 9

The second annual LG Mountain Bike Ride is not a competition and will feature a celebration with music, food, drinks, a silent auction and more on Friday, July 9. The LG Tri and Kids LG Tri is Saturday, July 10.

Special to the Daily

The Vail Valley Charitable Fund will be hosting the second annual LG Mountain Bike Ride on Friday, July 9, at 5:30 p.m. at the Mountain Recreation Eagle Pool & Ice Rink.

The bike ride is part of the 13th annual LG Tri and 9th annual Kids LG Tri on Saturday, July 10 and will serve as the kickoff celebration with music, food, beverages, a silent auction and registration, as well as a mountain bike ride on the popular Haymaker Trail in Eagle, known for its trail system and passionate biking community.

The bike ride is not a competition. Registration is $15 and includes the ride, music, food and drinks. Visit lgtri.com to register. Community ambassadors will be on hand for those new to Eagle’s trail system, or riders can go it alone.

The LG Sprint Tri, Kids Tri and Mountain Bike Ride events are held in memory of longtime local and Vail Valley Charitable Fund beneficiary Laura Genelin who lost her battle to cancer in July 2008. Proceeds from the LG Tri will benefit the Vail Valley Charitable Fund, a local nonprofit helping community members who are facing a medical crisis or long-term illness since 1996. Go to vvcf.org for more information.