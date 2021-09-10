3A’s top team handles Huskies in home football opener

Battle Mountain assistant coach Jeffrey Storz fires up his players against Lutheran Friday in Edwards.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

EDWARDS — Facing the top 3A team in the state is tough enough. Doing it without your starting quarterback is even tougher.

And so it was for Battle Mountain football on Friday night in the home opener for the Huskies against unbeaten and top-ranked Lutheran of Parker.

The Huskies hung with the visitors early, forcing Lutheran to turn over the ball on downs on its first two possessions in the first quarter.

But Battle Mountain’s night quickly went south when starting QB Elijah Morales injured his throwing arm on the Huskies’ second possession of the game.

Morales, trying to make something happen on second down from the 26-yard-line of the Lions, was rolling right near the sideline while being chased by a pack of Lions.

His pass down the sideline was picked off by a Lions defender while he was driven into the turf. He left the game holding his throwing arm and didn’t return, forcing freshman Kitz Petrovski into action.

The Lions pounced on the momentum change, going 80 yards in 10 plays before senior fullback Dorian Pacheco punched in the first Lions touchdown of the night in what ended up being a 61-0 blowout.

The Lions, behind senior trigger man Clayton Jacobs, rang up 34 points in the second quarter to make it 41-0 with just six minutes to go in the half, triggering a running clock for the rest of the game

Battle Mountain's Tanner Roberts runs for yards after a completion Friday in Edwards.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

There were some silver linings for the Huskies to take away from the loss — such as holding Lutheran to just 7 points in the opening quarter. But during the second quarter onslaught, Lutheran converted three straight onside kicks, scoring quickly on short fields against a gassed Huskies defense.

Among the bright spots was a 20-yard pass from Petrovski to senior Luke Horton on 4th-and-8 from Battle Mountain’s own 35 that allowed the Huskies to pick up a first down and not turn the ball back over to end the half.

Battle Mountain's Kitz Petrovski prepares to launch the ball down field against Lutheran Friday in Edwards.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Underclassmen Kai Ogawa and Thomas Dekanich also had some bright plays while getting valuable experience against the best team in the state.

The Huskies, now 0-3, will get another shot at getting their first win of the season when they host Aspen on Friday, Sept. 17.