4 SSCV athletes named to U.S. Freestyle Ski Team

Four current or former Ski and Snowboard Club Vail athletes are on the 2023-24 U.S. Freestyle Ski Team roster, announced in an Oct. 11 press release. Tess Johnson, Kai Owens and Elizabeth Lemley were all named to the women’s moguls A team and Dylan Walczyk was named to the men’s moguls A team.

“The team could not be more excited about the upcoming season, and to host two freestyle World Cups on home soil for the first time in years,” stated Matt Gnoza, U.S. Ski & Snowboard freestyle sport director.

“The athletes have put in a lot of hard work this summer and I’m confident they will be successful this season.”

Johnson finished 12th in the overall moguls World Cup standings last season and was fifth in the standings in 2022. She ended the 2023 season on a high note, claiming a third-place finish in the individual moguls at the Almaty, Kazakhstan World Cup on March 17.

Lemley claimed three podiums last season — a first, second and third-place finish — en route to a fifth-place overall World Cup ranking. The 17-year-old was fifth and sixth in the dual moguls and individual moguls, respectively, at the 2023 World Championships last February.

Owens’ last World Cup was in Megeve, France at the end of the 2022 season. The 2022 Olympian placed fourth in the dual moguls in that competition but spent the 2022-23 season recovering from injury.

Walczyk, 30, finished the season ranked ninth in the overall World Cup moguls standings, his highest finish since being eighth in 2013. The former SSCV star has been named to every World Championship team since his international career began. He qualified for the 2022 Olympic squad despite not being named to the U.S. Ski Team that fall.

Park City Ski and Snowboard had 13 members named across moguls and aerials squads, the most of any clubs. Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club had three members named to the team as well, including Olympic silver medalist Jaelin Kauf.