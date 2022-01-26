Admiring the journey: Snowboarder Zoe Kalapos finally gets to Olympics

Zoe Kalapos contemplates a run during a recent training session.

Mike Dawsy/Courtesy photo

On a bluebird Monday at Copper Mountain, Zoe Kalapos peers down the halfpipe at gawking tourists with their phones ready, and turns up her music.

Future’s “Never Stop” starts blasting as she tilts her Giro helmet towards the horizon line. Her blonde hair catches a breeze and guides her focused eyes toward the I-70 corridor a thousand feet below, where an old little car is trying to survive amid a hectic throng of semi-trucks.

Suddenly, she’s no longer at the private session preparing for the 2022 Beijing Olympics with her coach’s other athlete, Shaun White. She’s back in 10th grade.

“Mom, I’m about to do front 3—” the teenager’s voice is halted by her whole body’s dedication to a unified exit off the icy lip of the pipe’s wall.

Meanwhile, somewhere west of the Eisenhower Tunnel, Maria Kalapos holds her breath on the other end of the phone, navigating traffic in an old little car. She isn’t worried about her airborne daughter. The weekly call’s primary concern is whether or not her husband, Steve, will have one of his rotating meals — tacos, hamburgers, homemade pizza, or Thai fried rice – ready when the busy Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy sophomore, and her brother, Ian, get back to their Avon home.

As the setting Sunday sun reminds her of another week’s burdens, Maria wipes away a tear or two and pulls into Denver International Airport. Among other things, the K-5 teacher who lives in Detroit, Michigan, is trying to remember how she had planned to scaffold Monday’s P.E. lesson, prepared last Friday. After reminding herself why she’s sacrificing so much — “for the greater good” — she boards a Spirit flight back to her family’s home in the Midwest.

At this point, followers of 24-year-old Zoe Kalapos are likely aware of her family’s temporary split when she was 13, a necessary life decision that allowed the Kalapos kids to pursue their snowboarding dreams at Ski and Snowboard Club Vail. While Maria remained at her Michigan teaching post, Steve ran the Colorado home, which she visited every weekend for the final five years of her public education career.

“It was grueling, but I just got into the routine,” Maria said.

The immense sacrifices are the stuff of Olympic dreams — a similar tale to other stories from other Team USA athletes you’ll hear about on NBC during its coverage from Beijing. What makes Kalapos a local treasure has more to do with her open recognition and deep appreciation for who made those sacrifices and how they’ve shaped her character. The insatiable passion and undeniable willingness to maximize her potential has equipped her to chase greater goals once this high-flying chapter is over.

Snowboarding pre-requisites: Skiing

Zoe Kalapos stands next to the snowboard she received on her first birthday.

Steve Kalapos/Courtesy photo

On Zoe’s first birthday, she received a gift that would change her life: a snowboard.

A former ski instructor, by the mid-80s, Steve and six college friends were regularly riding the bus from campus and hiking to the liftless back bowls of the nearby resort to take turns shredding untouched powder on the novel apparatus. By 1989, he had his own board, but, like a band director forcing antsy middle schoolers to take two years of piano before allowing them to step into the “cool” limelight of the snare drum, the father started his kids on skis.

“People felt you had to ski before you could snowboard; that was kind of the train of thought,” he explained.

One weekend, his 5-year-old daughter wanted to give it a shot. Figuring an afternoon on her bum would have his exhausted child ready to quit, he was shocked to hear her proclaim, “That was the best day of my life and all I want to do is snowboard!” as they returned the rental boots.

“And she’s been snowboarding ever since,” Steve declared.

“My main inspiration started with my dad,” Zoe said.

Before she was admiring pictures of Hannah Teter and Kelly Clark on her math and science binders, Zoe’s main snowboarding inspiration was her dad.

Steve Kalapos/Courtesy photo

Between running a start-up during the day and bartending at Hockey Town at night, the Ferris State University alumnus also operated the family’s snow guns set up in the backyard. “Mt. Kalapos” allowed Zoe and Ian to hit a rail under the homemade spotlights before and after school.

“My dad worked so hard. I think that’s probably where I got my work ethic and the ‘follow your dreams,’” Zoe explained about her dad’s entrepreneurial spirit, which he successfully passed along to his kids.

“Our feeling was (of) setting a goal and a dream and then going after it and then working really hard to get there,” he said. “The things you would be instilled with along the way made the sacrifices worth it, even if you don’t make it to the Olympics.”

Maria echoed the sentiment, saying of her own childhood’s one-income household (her father was a state trooper), “Everything we did had value to it. We had an inner strength to help out with chores around the house. We had structure, we had goals. I think that was just instilled in me at a young age and I knew that’s how I wanted to raise my children.”

Even though some of that ‘raising’ occurred via cell phone — one party flying down a road and the other flying through the air, no one regrets the arrangement.

“She was a saint for doing that,” Zoe said of the epic weekly commute.

“Never once did we say this is not going to work,” Maria said, crediting her support system for helping the family along the way. “All my neighbors and close friends and family kept us going. Everyone believed in Zoe and Ian and embraced us and did everything within their power to help us create this dream come true for the kids.”

Zoe, who would also receive handwritten notes from her departing mother on those dreaded Sundays, quickly comprehended the immense sacrifice.

“I’m not the only one who made sacrifices, so I wanted to put in that extra work to make sure that my family’s sacrifices paid off,” Zoe Kalapos says of her road to Beijing.

Courtesy photo

“I’m not the only one who made sacrifices, so I wanted to put in that extra work to make sure that my family’s sacrifices paid off,” she said. “I just gave up a normal life that a teenager would live and that was kind of hard for me in the beginning, but then I just realized you have so many opportunities that people would kill for. When I realized how grateful I am, it was easier to ride my best. (I) realized how lucky I am — where the sacrifices don’t really feel like sacrifices.”

When she would see competitors’ parents being congratulated, she’d think of her own mom and dad.

“That would just fuel me. I’d be like, my parents deserve to have people come up to them and be like, ‘Congratulations, your daughter did so good,’” she remembers.

The low moments — often spent without the physical support of her mom, who would watch the European competitions during her lunch break at Jane Addams Elementary — built her mental fortitude and revealed a true love for her craft.

“There were definitely hard points,” Zoe recalled. “When I would get really sad or cry after contests, I did that because I cared.”

“I was always the hardest on myself,” the self-described perfectionist admitted.

“My drive to keep one-upping myself is what keeps me going.”

“Doing other tricks that are just as hard but more unique – switch tricks, switch-airs, air-to-fakies, stuff that other girls aren’t really doing in their runs but that I’ve been doing from a young age,” Kalapos said in describing what sets her apart from her competition.

Mike Dawsy/Courtesy photo

Early influences

When her dad’s sufficiency as a snowboarding role model tapped out, Kalapos turned to Hannah Teter, Kelly Clark and Jamie Anderson. At Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy, the covers of her binders contained Snowboard Magazine photos of the trio. “I’d be in school looking at the photos of them and just wanted to be exactly like them when I grew up,” Zoe said.

A few years later, she was competing against them.

“It’s just wild to have your childhood idols become your friends,” she said.

Every Olympian is perpetually driven, and Zoe was no different.

“I think I valued a lot of different things and grew up really quick compared to the kids I was in school with,” she said, eschewing the typical social distractions.

“I remember at the time, it was really hard, being a young kid and like, ‘I really want to go to this,’ but I have been putting myself in a ‘you can do more than this,’ place. I kind of understood that if I follow this path and I really wanted my dream as bad as I knew I did, you can make something of this.”

Those habits continued through her college years, where she balanced 12-18 credits a semester as a full-time student and professional athlete.

“There were sacrifices at the middle school age and then it only just continued to now. So, I’m glad I had that as a kid — I’ve been making sacrifices for snowboarding my entire life,” she said. Having traveled the world and been exposed to different cultures, Kalapos is grateful for how everything happened. “I’m glad I could see from the beginning a clear vision of the way it could go.”

At Westminster College in Salt Lake, City, she saw the “other side” of life being lived by most of her peers.

“You could hang out with your friends, you could live in Salt Lake, you would never have to leave these people,” she remembered thinking. “It just felt — not easy — but different than what I’m used to. I’m used to always going, putting a lot of pressure on myself and expecting a lot and it felt weird when I didn’t have something to be like, ‘Ok you need to get ready for this camp in a month and a half so you need to go grind in the gym.”

Her parents see many of their daughter’s core values in the accomplishment of acquiring a degree.

“Zoe’s always had a strong work ethic and I think she proved herself when she graduated this past spring with her bachelor’s degree in business,” her mom said.

“It’s very difficult to be a professional athlete and solely focus on your sport, but to be able to go to college full time as well as train in the gym, on snow, travel, compete, is something to say about her character.”

The balance actually zeroed in her athletic focus to an even higher degree.

“I didn’t want to jeopardize that one extra workout or miss that one trampoline session or that one time riding where I could have learned a new trick,” she said about her monastic five-year collegiate career.

“So, it really helped me focus on school and snowboarding.”

Of course, her zeal for being on snow is undeniable, too. Steve recalled an event in Laax, Switzerland, for the then 15-year-old. Despite a viciously windy and brutally cold practice day, one athlete forced the event staff to keep the entire halfpipe open because she refused to leave: Zoe Kalapos.

“She’s still like that to this day,” he said.

“Whether it’s a good day to practice, a cold day to practice — I’m trying to peel her off the mountain by the end of the day.”

Mike Dawsy/Courtesy photo

“I feel like it’s a deep internal drive I’ve had since I was young to just keep going,” Zoe said. “It’s momentum from a very young age. Where it’s like you hop on this train — and I’ve been on this train for so long now – and I just have something inside of me where I’m like, ‘I need to keep going, I know I have more to give than where I’m at now.’ That was a big thing for me.”

The long road to Beijing

“Well, it’s been a long road to get to this point and there have been so many people that have contributed to Zoe’s success,” Maria stated about her daughter’s nomination to the Olympic team. “We’re just over the top thrilled and couldn’t be happier.”

As fireworks rocketed over Mammoth Mountain during the 2018 team announcement, Zoe vowed to never again experience the feeling of being left out.

“I don’t want to be an onlooker at the next Olympics — you can do this. Just work hard these next four years and that can be you,” she told herself that day.

With the dream realized, her parents, friends and family will congregate in Avon for a watch party. Considering the immense sacrifice they’ve made, the daughter knows they deserve more.

“I think it is hard because everybody’s parents have given so much to allow them to do this sport,” she said about not having family present in China. “The parents do deserve some of their own limelight, which they can get at the Olympics. It’s hard that they don’t get any of the recognition.”

Zoe will rely on her amplitude and personal style to wow the judges.

“Doing other tricks that are just as hard but more unique — switch tricks, switch-airs, air-to-fakies, stuff that other girls aren’t really doing in their runs but that I’ve been doing from a young age,” she said.

When asked what will be swirling through her mind as she stands at the top of the pipe in China, she provides a predictable answer: “I’ll just be trying to think about doing my best.”

It’s hard not to wonder if she’ll look out at the horizon and let her mind fly back to the top of Copper. Perhaps she’ll imagine looking down at that interstate, remembering her own road, and thanking those who made her journey possible.