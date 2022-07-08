Adventure Van Expo Series comes to Eagle County Fairgrounds

The Adventure Van Expo series will host the third event of their tour at the Eagle County Fairgrounds, July 16 and 17, 2022.

Adventure Van Expo/Courtesy photo

The Adventure Van Expo series will host the third event of their tour at the Eagle County Fairgrounds, July 16 and 17, 2022. The expo is open to all ages and will feature a full weekend of over 50 vendors including van builders, rental companies, accessory companies, adventure vehicles, food, music, seminars and more. Put on in partnership with host sponsor Storyteller Overland , event goers should expect to find accessories, builds and gear for their adventure all in one location.

“This is the perfect space to check out vendors and accessories for van builds along with discovering new products on the market,” said Neil Morse, founder of Adventure Van Expo.

“The expo will be full of unique displays and is a space where attendees can talk with experts on their craft.”

The Expo will run on Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and feature open house vans, accessories, vendors, custom builds and a variety of rigs beyond vans including roof top tents, trailer tents and cargo trailers. Those looking to spend the weekend at Adventure Van Expo can camp on Friday and Saturday nights and roll in starting Friday evening at 4 p.m. It is the perfect space to hang out with other van owners and connect with the van life community throughout the two-day event.

Saturday at the Adventure Van Expo will be a full day of live music along with eats and drinks from local food trucks and microbrews.

Adventure Van Expo/Courtesy photo

Saturday will be a full day of live music along with eats and drinks from local food trucks and microbrews. Van builders looking to display their work are encouraged to join the Adventure Van Expo DIY Contest taking place on Saturday, which will be viewed by hundreds of event goers and rated by van build experts. Sunday’s Expo continues with the same packed list of vendors and open house vans along with live music, food trucks and local brews.

Expo tickets can be purchased in advance by visiting Adventure Van Expo’s website and include a $10 entry fee for both days for ages 18+, $90 for camping (limited tickets available), $90 for the DIY Contest (includes camping) and a dog pass for $10. Entry is free for ages 17 and younger. For more information and to purchase your tickets visit the Adventure Van Expo website.

The Adventure Van Expo is the perfect space to hang out with other van owners and connect with the van life community throughout the two-day event.

Adventure Van Expo/Courtesy photo

Adventure Van Expo Event Series 2022

● San Juan Capistrano, CA, April 30-May 1 (past show)

● Placerville, CA, June 4-5 (past show)

● Hood River, OR, June 25-26 (past show)

● Eagle, CO, July 16-17

● NEW – Belmont, New Hampshire, July 30-31

● Bend (Redmond Expo), OR, Sept 3-4

● Lake Tahoe, CA, Sept 17-18

● Chattanooga, TN, Oct 1-2

● Big Bear Lake, CA, Oct 15-16