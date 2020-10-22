After 21 years, Pepsi Center to be renamed Ball Arena as part of new partnership

So long Pepsi Center.

Beginning Thursday, the home of the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche will be known as Ball Arena as part of a multiyear global partnership between Ball Corporation and Kroenke Sports and Entertainment. In addition to the local naming rights, the partnership includes sustainable and environmentally friendly elements that will be established at Ball Arena, SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles Rams) and Emirates Stadium in London (Arsenal).

“The partnership was founded on a shared vision to advance sustainability in sports and entertainment by strengthening in-venue aluminum recycling, providing fans with a more environmentally friendly fan experience and showcasing aluminum beverage packaging as the most sustainable choice,” said a press release from Ball.

The nature of the deal, across three separate venues, is unprecedented for KSE. Denver’s local arena had been the Pepsi Center for the last 21 years, and Pepsi will remain the official beverage sponsor of Ball Arena.

When Ball and KSE began negotiating more than a year ago, a naming rights deal wasn’t even being discussed, according to a person familiar with the situation. Instead, Ball was interested in becoming sustainability partners with KSE. The further both companies explored the possibility of a naming rights deal, the more it made sense for both sides.

