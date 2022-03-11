Alex Good and Bode Cobb bring home state titles for Bald Eagle Wrestling Club

Athletes and coaches from the Bald Eagle Wrestling Club show off their hardware from the Colorado Peak to Peak State Wrestling Championship on Feb. 26.

Bob Good/Courtesy photo

Three of the 11 Bald Eagle Wrestling Club athletes coaches Brandon Hern, Travis Ward and Bob Good brought to Denver Coliseum on Feb. 26 for the Colorado Peak 2 Peak State Wrestling Championship returned with hardware. Bode Cobb and Alex Good claimed state titles while Cooper Hern finished in second place.

In the 12-and-under heavyweight division, the agile 180-pound Hern, who enjoys doing front flips on his snowboard during his free time, finished in second for the second time. The eight-year veteran of the sport often has to “roll” around with coaches because no kids can offer him a true challenge. He is still chasing his dad, Brandon, who won a state championship, for that elusive top step of the podium.

Cobb brought home the 15-and-under rookie state championship, a coveted honor. The son of Luke and Jenny Cobb, Bode is also a competitive mountain biker, and has been wrestling for two years in both Bald Eagle and Eagle Valley Middle School programs. He showed promise from the moment he stepped on the mat, something which brought enormous pressure in Denver. The high expectations didn’t throw the young teenager off, however, as he patiently pinned his championship match opponent.

“I will never forget the look on Bode’s face after his match — he was both visibly relieved of the pressure and ecstatic,” stated coach Bob Good.

Speaking of the Good’s, Alex Good became the first Eagle County wrestler to bring home the Peak 2 Peak state title. The rookie runner-up in 2018, Good admitted being haunted by the day he came up just short of a title. A widely respected wrestler by coaches and athletes throughout the state, the championship potential caused coach Travis Ward to press pause on his youth coaching retirement to direct Alex this year — they both got their wish.

With Bald Eagle practices taking place in the Eagle Valley High School wrestling room, Devils’s coaches Melvin Valdez and Bobby Hermosillo have tracked Good’s progress. The two programs feed off each other; Bald Eagle raises up young, experienced wrestlers and Eagle Valley High provides a facility and extends the knowledge. Athletic Directors Tom Laframboise and Sam Bartlett are also avid supporters of the youth wrestling program as well.

The healthy camaraderie amongst coaches and athletes has built a bright future for Eagle County wrestling. High school coaches — with families waiting for them at home — graciously spend extra time with the likes of Alex, Bode and Cooper after practice to show beneficial new moves to aid them on their quest. The three teammates banded together over the last year, pushing one another in pursuit of their lofty goals.

It’s a dedicated group of leaders and kids who have proven their willingness to put in the hard work, all for the opportunity to hold their chin up, knowing they have earned the respect of their peers.