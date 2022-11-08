Alumni in Action: Blair places 13th at inaugural World Mountain and Trail Running Championships

Samantha Blair (right) placed 13th in the junior girls up and down mountain race on Nov. 6 at the World Mountain and Trail Championships.

Former Eagle Valley High School cross-country and track star Samantha Blair represented Team USA at the inaugural World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Chiang Mai, Thailand on Sunday. The 2022 graduate placed 13th overall in the junior up and downhill mountain race.

She completed the 6-kilometer course, which contained over 225-meters of elevation gain, in 30:00. Great Britain’s Jessica Bailey won the overall crown in 26:27; Oakley Olson was the top American, placing fifth in 28:32.

The junior girls race takes off at the World Mountain and Trail Running Championship in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Blair is redshirting her freshman cross-country season at DI power Northern Arizona this fall.

The World Mountain & Trail Running Championships (WMTRC) is a biennial event organized by the World Mountain Running Association (WMRA), the International Association of Ultrarunners (IAU) and the International Trail Running Association (ITRA), with support from World Athletics.

It replaced the World Mountain Running Championship (1985-2019 ), World Long Distance Mountain Running Championship (2004-2019 ) and Trail World Championship (2007-2019 ), all of which were discontinued.

The senior men’s and women’s teams contained a high concentration of Colorado runners, including Colorado Springs’ Kristina Mascarenas, Jonathan Aziz, Allie McLaughlin — who opened the event by winning the uphill gold — and Joseph Gray (the 8-time defending Mountain Games 10k trail run champion), Crested Butte’s Stevie Kremer and skimo star Cameron Smith, Golden’s Adam Merry and Ashley Brasovan, Carbondale’s Jeff Colt and Joseph Demoor, Denver’s Addie Bracy and Brittany Charboneau, Boulder’s Andy Wacker, Salida’s Morgan Elliott and Leadville’s Noah Williams. Joining Blair on the junior team were fellow centennial state athletes Dalton Kaines and Christian Groendyk from Fort Collins and Durango’s Willow Lott.

Former Husky and Devil harriers gear up for championship season

Five alumni from the cross-country programs at Eagle Valley and Battle Mountain competed in their respective collegiate conference championships over the last two weekends and are eying regional and national meets in the coming month.

Samantha Blair’s older sister Joslin, a sophomore at Vanderbilt, ran 21:59 to place 102nd at the SEC championships on Oct. 28 .

Another former Devil, Gage Nielsen, is currently a sophomore at DIII No. 3-ranked North Central College — which has won a record 19 men’s NCAA DIII cross-country titles (and finished runner-up 16 more times) . At the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) championships on Oct. 29, which the Cardinal has won every year since 1974, the North Central men swept the first nine places. Nielsen ran 26:17.7 over the 8-kilometer course to place eighth in the men’s open race.

Battle Mountain alumna Alex Raichart, a senior on the DII No. 3-ranked Colorado School of Mines, placed 40th in the RMAC conference meet on Nov. 5, helping the Orediggers to a conference runner-up finish behind No. 1-ranked Adams State. Raichart covered the 6-kilometer course in 23:41.8.

Finally, Loyola Marymount senior Avery Doan placed 74th in the DI West Coast Conference championships. The former Devil ran 23:20.7 as the Lions placed seventh as a team.

