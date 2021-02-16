American Breezy Johnson, like the wind, hits reported top speed during world championships

Breezy Johnson, of the US Ski Team, is certainly skiing fast at the world championships in Italy. (Giovanni Auletta, AP)



After the first of the two-week world championships in Cortina D’Ampezzo, Italy — dubbed the “speed week” as the technical events follow this week — FIS Ski officials announced the fastest speeds recorded during the week.

American Breezy Johnson clocked the fastest women’s time at 114.11 kilometers per hour — 70.9 miles per hour. Beat Fuz, of Switzerland, was recorded at 120.97 kilometers per hour — 75.1 miles per hour.

With higher speeds reported throughout the week though on NBC Sports and Olympic Channel live broadcasts — including Ester Ledecka hitting upwards of 85 miles per hour in the downhill — the top speeds from the week came from a specific part of the courses.

The world championships continue this week in Italy.