Annual LG Sprint Tri returning in July, Vail Valley Charitable Fund announces

The LG Tri is held each year in memory of longtime local and friend Laura Genelin. There is also a option for kids. (Daily file photo)



On Thursday, the Vail Valley Charitable Fund announced the 13th annual LG Sprint Tri will take place on July 10 at the Eagle Pool and Ice Rink.

The triathlon is for ages 14 and older and includes a 500-meter swim (10 laps in the Eagle Pool); a 12-mile bike loop along Brush Creek Road; and a 5K run through Eagle Ranch. Participants can sign up as individuals or members of a team.

There is also a Kids’ Tri for ages 6 to 13, as well as a mountain bike ride the evening before.

The LG Tri is held each year in memory of longtime local and friend Laura Genelin, a Vail Valley Charitable Fund grant recipient who passed away in July 2008 from colon cancer. To keep her passion alive, a group of Laura’s friends decided to organize a sprint triathlon (one of her favorite activities) in Laura’s hometown of Eagle.

For more information and to sign up, go to http://www.lgtri.com .