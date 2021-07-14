Armando ‘Del’ Del Bosco celebration of life set for Friday in EagleVail

Armando “Del” Del Bosco, 1935–2021.

A celebration of life for Armando “Del” Del Bosco has been set for Friday at the EagleVail Pavilion.

Del Bosco was a longtime EagleVail resident, remembered for the starting gate he set up in his yard so his son Chris Del Bosco could train for the Olympics as a skicross racer.

Del Del Bosco died April 17 after suffering a stroke. His death at age 85 occurred under peaceful circumstances with his family by his side.

Friday’s celebration of life is not a formal event, “just a chance to get together,” said Chris Del Bosco.

The event will take place at 3 p.m. Those planning on attending are asked to RSVP by emailing hb@hbdesigns.net .