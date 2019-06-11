Aspen Mountain will open for skiing, riding during Food & Wine Classic weekend

Skiers and snowboarders make their way to the Ajax Express lift on Saturday at Aspen Mountain. The top of the mountain again will be open for skiers and boarders during the Food & Wine Classic, Aspen Skiing Co. officials announced Monday.

Nope. Not over just yet.

The top of Aspen Mountain will be open again this weekend for a couple more bonus days to the season, Aspen Skiing Co. announced Monday.

There will be about 100 acres available off the Ajax Express lift on Saturday and Sunday, and the base is about 30 inches, Skico said in a news release.

With 168 days on the books, this will be one of the longest season’s in the resort’s history, Skico said in the announcement.

This will be the first time the mountain is open for skiing and riding during the Food & Wine Classic since 2008. The mountain officially opens Saturday for its summer activities.

“We love that we can celebrate this historic season of snowfall with both skiing and summer activities in Aspen,” says Katie Ertl, senior vice president of mountain operations. “This is the perfect time of year to get outside, and get in two or even three sports in a day, with skiing, biking, hiking, golfing and more.”

The Silver Queen Gondola will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for sightseeing, and the Ajax Express chairlift will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., as long as conditions permit, Skico said. Everyone will be required to download on the gondola.

There will be a DJ on Saturday at the Sundeck restaurant patio, and Sunday will be the first Bluegrass Sunday of the season with a live band on the deck.

For those skiing and riding, lift tickets are $54 a day. Aspen-Snowmass Premier Passes as well as 6-younger passes will ski for free. School and AVSC passholders are also eligible for free access for skiing/riding but must call or a visit a ticket office to validate their pass prior to accessing the gondola.

Discounted pricing for Flex, Double Flex, Classic, Club Escape, Ikon and Mountain Collective passholders is $27 for skiing/riding.

Prices are lower for those just going up for sightseeing.