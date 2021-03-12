Aspen Skiers ski to state-ski title

Vail Mountain School's Emma Kate Burns has an impressive day of giant slalom at state in Loveland on Friday. She finished sixth. (Chris Dillmann

Daily file photo)

New cast, new day, same result.

Aspen swept up the state-ski meet for the second year in a row — the Skiers’ skiers won here in Eagle County last winter before everything shut down — by posting strong performances in both Friday’s girls’ giant slalom and slalom at Loveland to clinch the overall state crown.

Aspen’s boys, whom we projected to have won on Thursday, did indeed handily run away with the crown, outpacing second-place Battle Mountain, 683-581.5. Vail Mountain finished fourth behind Middle Park.

All times used in this story are from live-timing.com, a reliable, yet not official source for Friday’s action.

With the Nordic completed Saturday, Aspen led Summit, 333-301, going into the Alpine. While Summit had a terrific day, going 1-2-12 in GS and 1-2-5 in slalom, it likely wasn’t enough to catch the Skiers. Aspen was 3-5-7 in GS and 3-4-8 in the slalom.

We will not explain the tedious process of team scoring in a ski race — we’re liberal-art majors — but take our word for it, the Aspen ladies got the job done and are bringing home the trophy.

Locally, give it up for Robin Pavelich. The junior, who competes for Battle Mountain, finished fourth in the GS. The Huskies’ Hailey Harsch also starred, taking 11th. Vail Mountain looked very strong in the GS with Emma Kate Burns in sixth, Quinn Kelley in 10th and Annabel Dorf in 15th.

The slalom took its toll during the afternoon with Battle Mountain’s Harsch ninth and Vail Mountain’s Ava Crowley in 14th leading the locals.