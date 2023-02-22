 Athletes hit Golden Peak for Steadman Clinic Vail Cup giant slalom   | VailDaily.com
Athletes hit Golden Peak for Steadman Clinic Vail Cup giant slalom  

Series continues with slopestyle and big mountain competitions on March 5th

Young competitors gather at the start of the Steadman Clinic Vail Cup giant slalom race hosted by Ski & Snowboard Club Vail on Sunday, February 19 on Golden Peak.
The Steadman Clinic Vail Cup was hosted by Ski and Snowboard Club Vail on Feb. 19. This complimentary entry-level competition series for children year of birth 2007 and younger has slopestyle and big mountain competitions coming up on March 5th as well as more giant slalom racing on March 25th. Details and advance registration link are available at http://www.vailcup.com.

Full results can be found on VailDaily.com.

Results from Steadman Clinic Vail Cup giant slalom – Feb. 19
Bib First Last Class Group Final Result
197 Vail Kawamura U6-G 1 59.14
149 Emma Brady U6-G 1 01:01.6
158 Ashlynn Groff U6-G 1 01:13.2
133 Stein Williams U6-B 2 45.42
71 Lachlan Dunlop U6-B 2 48.76
147 Rhys Swanson U6-B 2 51.87
185 Bowie Angel U6-B 2 57.43
145 Sophie Swanson U8-G 3 36.26
59 Alexandra Pallares U8-G 3 37.54
32 Ava Liles U8-G 3 39.32
47 Ava Black U8-G 3 40.37
97 Kaya Martinez U8-G 3 40.75
166 Vivian Hall U8-G 3 41.95
35 Lizzy Frank U8-G 3 43.41
45 Evelyn Clark U8-G 3 43.74
67 Valen Larese U8-G 3 43.92
172 Caroline Owens U8-G 3 45.77
69 Mirabelle Sloan U8-G 3 46.15
51 Xaviera Quiroga U8-G 3 46.94
33 Greylin Angel U8-G 3 47.19
36 Veronica Gill U8-G 3 48.28
146 Hadley Lane U8-G 3 48.41
82 Erica Engle U8-G 3 48.96
209 Jimena Espejo U8-G 3 49.17
52 Adeline Gaither U8-G 3 49.34
144 Penelope Eby U8-G 3 53.19
50 Annie Waugh U8-G 3 53.87
176 Poppy Danielli U8-G 3 57.19
143 Charlotte Eby U8-G 3 57.45
63 Aubrey Donaldson U8-G 3 01:00.3
163 Dustin Ward U8-B 4 36.92
167 Callum Murchison U8-B 4 39.88
148 Blaise Underhill U8-B 4 41.23
126 Sidney Wall U8-B 4 42.4
31 Thomas Blake U8-B 4 45.4
49 Eduardo Braun U8-B 4 45.45
174 Ryder Fliegelman U8-B 4 46.1
156 Boden Groff U8-B 4 47.21
65 Max Widner U8-B 4 48.52
46 Hank Schloss U8-B 4 49.01
68 Roman Shamshuryn U8-B 4 50.43
66 Lucas Wick U8-B 4 50.47
56 Lukas Major U8-B 4 51.21
53 George Abboud U8-B 4 55.68
58 Hugo Peterson U8-B 4 56.03
44 Charles Brady U8-B 4 56.91
60 Dash Kawamura U8-B 4 01:00.1
57 Gabriel Levin U8-B 4 01:04.4
134 Bridger Milhoan U8-B 4 01:13.7
208 Olivia Current U10-G 5 36.23
175 Olivia McAbee U10-G 5 36.33
191 Vivi Kawamura U10-G 5 37.97
141 Francina Jordaan U10-G 5 38.49
169 Anderson Seibert-Werner U10-G 5 38.68
183 emelia schwartz U10-G 5 38.81
83 Kadri Engle U10-G 5 38.9
190 Lexie Black U10-G 5 39.15
171 Emma Johnson U10-G 5 39.92
3 Vivienne O’Brien U10-G 5 40.27
178 Ximena Fuentes-Grafals U10-G 5 40.65
124 Sagely Sloan U10-G 5 40.69
136 River Gorsuch U10-G 5 40.99
155 Grace Assell U10-G 5 41.32
27 Kathryn Widmer U10-G 5 43.98
121 Margaret McGrath U10-G 5 45.68
189 Evelyn Assell U10-G 5 47.73
14 Ava Abboud U10-G 5 48.37
4 Avery PETERSON U10-G 5 49.57
200 Caitlin Knapp U10-G 5 50.84
194 Zaria Winslow U10-G 5 51.48
7 Lexi Lawrence U10-G 5 53.99
21 Lola Haley U10-G 5 54.04
85 Beatrice Burden U10-G 5 54.08
24 Layla Alzubaidi U10-G 5 54.91
17 Julia Mangat U10-G 5 57.27
157 Barrett Groff U10-B 6 31.96
161 Asher LaMotta U10-B 6 34.53
180 Patrick Coyne U10-B 6 35.03
131 Owen Wall U10-B 6 35.49
162 Aiden LaMotta U10-B 6 35.82
130 Nolan Kaneda U10-B 6 36.32
168 Joseph E Halovanic U10-B 6 36.93
113 Forest Cannava U10-B 6 37.12
2 Jack Gaither U10-B 6 38.43
116 Oliver Braun U10-B 6 39.49
11 Oliver Schloss U10-B 6 40.8
15 Miles Diddy U10-B 6 41.32
101 Boden Graybill U10-B 6 42.29
72 Henry Hannan-Bobe U10-B 6 42.64
181 Zeke Ferraros U10-B 6 44.14
195 Ferran Quiroga U10-B 6 45.7
193 Henry Appel U10-B 6 46.25
12 Owen Wick U10-B 6 46.65
103 Crosby Stadler U10-B 6 47.38
6 Brooks Donaldson U10-B 6 47.51
196 Bobby Lawrence U10-B 6 48.47
22 Otto Lawrence U10-B 6 56.89
142 Dylan Krauser U12-G 7 31.14
192 Oakley Milhoan U12-G 7 37.79
177 Charlotte Liesegang U12-G 7 37.84
179 Eleanor Coyne U12-G 7 38.46
159 Reese Albro U12-G 7 42.09
173 Margaret Owens U12-G 7 42.99
160 Nick Johnson U12-B 8 38.05
164 Milo Zupan U12-B 8 38.89
184 Oliver Schwartz U12-B 8 39.55
90 Marshall Laney U12-B 8 39.81
150 Joaquin Cortina U12-B 8 41.22
140 Jack Dawson U12-B 8 46.44
75 James Porter U12-B 8 48.92
165 Stella Zupan U14-G 9 35.34
137 Conner Sims U14-B 10 35.54
138 Wynter Kehoe U16-G 11 31.14
139 Abby Dawsom U16-G 11 33.98
170 Rowan Christiansen U16-B 12 45.19

