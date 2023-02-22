Athletes hit Golden Peak for Steadman Clinic Vail Cup giant slalom  

Young competitors gather at the start of the Steadman Clinic Vail Cup giant slalom race hosted by Ski & Snowboard Club Vail on Sunday, February 19 on Golden Peak.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

The Steadman Clinic Vail Cup was hosted by Ski and Snowboard Club Vail on Feb. 19. This complimentary entry-level competition series for children year of birth 2007 and younger has slopestyle and big mountain competitions coming up on March 5th as well as more giant slalom racing on March 25th. Details and advance registration link are available at http://www.vailcup.com .

Full results can be found on VailDaily.com.