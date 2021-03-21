Athletic Club at The Westin hosting group exercise class led by Josiah Middaugh on March 31





The Athletic Club at The Westin resident athlete and trainer Josiah Middaugh, professional athlete and Xterra world champion, will lead an exclusive group fitness class on Wednesday, March 31 — Injury Prevention Exercises.

The class will focus on injury prevention exercises to activate less active muscle groups and lengthen and inhibit over active muscle groups. Middaugh will address specific movement impairments associated with lower crossed syndrome that arise from sitting in chairs, sitting on bikes and repetitive exercises such as running.

The class will be held in The Westin’s Riverside Ballroom on Wednesday, March 31, at 5 p.m. It is free for Athletic Club at The Westin members, $20 for Westin Riverfront guests and $50 for the public.

The 2015 Xterra world champion, Middaugh is a 13-time Xterra USA national champion and six-time USSSA national snowshoe champion. Well known throughout the Vail Valley as an elite level, multi-disciplined athlete, he coaches the Athletic Club’s Masters Swim program.

Capacity will be limited. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced. Advanced registration is required. Call 970-790-2051 to sign up.

The Athletic Club at The Westin offers more than 45 group exercise classes weekly. For more information, visit http://www.athleticclubwestin.com .