Athletic Club at The Westin hosting March wellness events March 25-26

The Athletic Club at The Westin in Avon is hosting two interactive workshops: Stay the Course led by trainer and life coach Chad Armijo on Thursday, March 25; and a Yoga + Sound Bowl Class on Friday, March 26 led by yoga instructor Lindsay Berman and visiting life coach Jessica Chase.

Stay the Course with Chad Armijo

Thursday, March 25, at 5 p.m. – virtual class held on Zoom

Chad Armijo.



A trainer at the Athletic Club at The Westin since 2014, Armijo holds two masters of science degrees in business management and adult teaching and has a B.A. in psychology. He is also an NLP (neuro-linguistic programming) certified master life coach as well as NLP certified Ericksonian hypnotherapist. Free and open to everyone, Armijo’s Stay the Course lecture will be held on Zoom and is the second session on “Mapping a Healthier Year.” This interactive session will focus on helping you capitalize on your opportunities, celebrate your wins and continue to raise the bar for a healthier and happier you.

Yoga + Sound Bowl Class

Friday, March 26, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Athletic Club yoga instructor Lindsay Berman and visiting life coach Jessica Chase will lead a 75-minute self-care and relaxation workshop on March 26.



Rest and renew with 75 minutes of self-care and relaxation led by Athletic Club yoga instructor Lindsay Berman and visiting life coach Jessica Chase. Berman will lead a 30-minute restorative yoga flow class to help you stretch out, then Chase will use healing vibrations from quartz and Tibetan sound bowls in a 30-minute sound bowl meditation to help calm the nervous system, release stress and bring you into a deep meditative space. This practice will conclude with a hot tea social.

The Yoga + Sound Bowl class is $20 for Athletic Club members and Westin resort guests, and $50 for the public. Capacity will be limited. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced. Advanced registration is required for both events. Call 970-790-2051 to sign up.

The Athletic Club at The Westin offers more than 45 group exercise classes weekly. For more information, visit http://www.athleticclubwestin.com .