Avalanche continue their point streak by blanking Stars

Colorado Avalanche center Tyson Jost (17) celebrates his team's goal in front of Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Sunday. The Avalanche won 4-0.

LM Otero/AP Photo

MONTREAL — Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for his second shutout this season, Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals and the streaking Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Sunday.

The Avalanche increased their franchise-record point streak to 19 games (17-0-2) and their NHL-leading point total to 72 in 46 games, three points ahead of the Florida Panthers with a game in hand.

Landeskog and Nazem Kadri scored in the first period, with Cole Makar assisting both times.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel added a goal at 13:50 of the third period, and Landeskog backhanded an unassisted empty-net goal with 1:50 remaining.

Dallas goalie Braden Holtby stopped 26 shots. Both first-period goals against Holtby came when the Stars allowed Colorado skaters in front of the net.