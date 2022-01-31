Avalanche is what greatness looks like. Sixteen playoff victories will italicize that.

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) in overtime of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Denver. The Avalanche won 4-3.

David Zalubowski/The Associated Press

An NHL-most 32 victories, 67 points, .779 winning percentage, plus-55 goals-differential and 10-game winning streak suggests the Avalanche is the league’s best team. There’s certainly no argument in the Western Conference, where Colorado leads the second-best team (Nashville) by nine points, with two games in hand.

The Avs, who are 26-3-2 in their last 31 games — the best stretch in club history after Sunday’s 4-1 triumph over visiting Buffalo — are on pace for their second-consecutive President’s Trophy with the NHL’s best record and guaranteed home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs.

Ah, but those postseason blues. Will they continue? The Stanley Cup champion needs 16 postseason victories. The Avs haven’t had more than seven in a normal postseason since collecting 11 in 2001-02.

Today’s Avs aren’t promising you anything. They’ll just promise to continue to build on what they’ve already accomplished. Which is a ton.

Colorado tied an NHL record with 15 wins in January, the most from any team in any month in league history. The Avs are 15-0-1 in January, a point streak that ties the Cup-winning team of 2000-01 as the longest in club history.

Read more via The Denver Post .