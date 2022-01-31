Avalanche is what greatness looks like. Sixteen playoff victories will italicize that.
“Amazing month from our guys, really. It’s a lot of hockey, a lot of travel. Obviously, they enjoyed playing at home,” Avs coach Jared Bednar said
The Denver Post
An NHL-most 32 victories, 67 points, .779 winning percentage, plus-55 goals-differential and 10-game winning streak suggests the Avalanche is the league’s best team. There’s certainly no argument in the Western Conference, where Colorado leads the second-best team (Nashville) by nine points, with two games in hand.
The Avs, who are 26-3-2 in their last 31 games — the best stretch in club history after Sunday’s 4-1 triumph over visiting Buffalo — are on pace for their second-consecutive President’s Trophy with the NHL’s best record and guaranteed home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs.
Ah, but those postseason blues. Will they continue? The Stanley Cup champion needs 16 postseason victories. The Avs haven’t had more than seven in a normal postseason since collecting 11 in 2001-02.
Today’s Avs aren’t promising you anything. They’ll just promise to continue to build on what they’ve already accomplished. Which is a ton.
Colorado tied an NHL record with 15 wins in January, the most from any team in any month in league history. The Avs are 15-0-1 in January, a point streak that ties the Cup-winning team of 2000-01 as the longest in club history.
