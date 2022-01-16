Avalanche shut out Coyotes, host Minnesota Wild next

Colorado Avalanche's Name Kadri (91), back left, celebrates with Nathan MacKinnon (29), center, and Gabriel Landeskog (92), right, after MacKinnon's goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz.

Darryl Webb/AP Photo

Colorado hosts the Minnesota Wild after the Avalanche shut out Arizona 5-0. Darcy Kuemper earned the victory in the net for Colorado after recording 20 saves.

The Avalanche are 15-4-1 in Western Conference games. Colorado averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Western Conference. Gabriel Landeskog leads the team serving 49 total minutes.

The Wild are 5-4-0 against the rest of their division. Minnesota has scored 125 goals and is third in the league averaging 3.7 goals per game. Ryan Hartman leads the team with 16.

In their last meeting on Oct. 30, Colorado won 4-1. Landeskog recorded a team-high 4 points for the Avalanche.

Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) moves the puck against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Denver.

Jack Dempsey/AP Photo

Mikko Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 19 goals, adding 25 assists and totaling 44 points. Nathan MacKinnon has five goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Minnesota Wild's Matt Dumba (24) and Mats Zuccarello (36) check the scoreboard after Zuccarello's goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the third period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn.

Jim Mone/AP Photo

Hartman leads the Wild with a plus-29 in 34 games this season. Kirill Kaprizov has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

The Avalanche went 8-1-1 in the last 10 games, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.3 assists, four penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.The Wild went 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

The Avalanche will play Monday without Bowen Byram, while Gabriel Landeskog is out due to COVID-19 and Darren Helm and Ryan Murray are day-to-day. The Wild will play without Joel Eriksson Ek due to COVID-19 and Nick Bjugstad due to an upper body injury. Cam Talbot and Jonas Brodin are considered day-to-day with their respective injuries.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .