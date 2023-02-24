Avon Swim Team brings home hardware from Midwest All-Star Championships in Des Moines

Andrew Molloy poses with his second-place overall points award with the winner, another Team Colorado member.

Melanie Molloy/Courtesy photo

Brian and Andrew Molloy, Breck and Tyson Boyd and Tennyson Sipes know what it takes to bring home the hardware: swim fast. The five Avon Swim Team members collected numerous wins and runner-up finishes at the USA Swimming Midwest All-Star Championships in Des Moines, Iowa last month, a meeting of the best youth (10-and-under, 11-12 and 13-14-years-old) swimmers from Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and North and South Dakota. In the process, they helped Team Colorado come away with a dominant victory.

Team Colorado dropped 933 points — almost 700 more than runner-up Team Missouri Valley. Before getting to the laundry list of individual accolades, a brief refresher.

Coach Meghan Hershey’s top group main goal through its six fall meets was qualifying for Midwest All-Stars, accomplished by either securing the No. 1 state ranking in a single event at season’s end or by finishing in the top-10 in the all-around performance points list, as accrued by performances at USA Swimming competitions. In previous years, the most she’s ever had make Team Colorado is one athlete.

“And that was a big deal,” the coach said last fall.

This year, Avon’s club had the most male representation on Team Colorado outside of the 250-plus member University of Denver-supported Hilltoppers. Now, back to the trophies.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Andrew Molloy was dominant in a myriad of races en route to finishing second overall in the 11-12-year-old high points award. He was a three-time individual champion on the weekend, topping the 35-40-athlete fields in the 100-yard individual medley, the 100-yard butterfly and the 50-yard breaststroke — the event in which he was ranked No. 1 in Colorado. He was also runner-up in the 100-yard breaststroke. In both breaststroke races, all three Avon swimmers — Molloy, Sipes and Tyson Boyd, also racing in the 11-12-year-old age group — finished in the top five.

Molloy also was fourth in the 50-yard butterfly, sixth in the 50-yard freestyle and a member of Team Colorado’s 200-yard freestyle and 200-yard medley relay wins.

Sipes also finished 16th in the 50-yard backstroke, 10th in the 100-yard freestyle, eighth in the 200-yard freestyle and sixth in the 500-yard freestyle.

Tyson Boyd was the king of the distance events, finishing second in both the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyles. He showed range and versatility, too, placing sixth in the 100-yard individual medley and fourth in the 200-yard individual medley.

Brian Molloy and Breck Boyd both competed in the 13-14-year-old age categor at the Midwest All-Stars even in Des Moines back in January.

Melanie Molloy/Courtesy photo

In the 13-14-year-old age group races, Brian Molloy placed fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke, ninth in the 200-yard breaststroke, eighth in the 200-yard individual medley, 10th in the 50-yard freestyle and 17th in both the 100 and 200-yard freestyles.

Breck Boyd was a three-time silver medalist — in the 500-yard freestyle and both the 100 and 200-yard backstrokes. He also placed fourth in the 100-yard freestyle, fifth in the 200-yard freestyle and seventh in the 400-yard individual medley. Boyd joined his Team Colorado comrades to win the 400-yard freestyle relay and place second in the 400-yard medley relay team.

The Avon Swim Team’s season continues with the upcoming state meet as well as other high-level events throughout the month of March.