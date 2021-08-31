Avon to host stand-up paddle board races at Nottingham Lake

The town of Avon, alongside Stand Up Paddle Colorado, will host a number of stand-up paddle board races on Nottingham Lake on Sunday

The town of Avon, alongside Stand Up Paddle Colorado, will host a number of stand-up paddle board races on Nottingham Lake on Sunday. There will be both a team “squatch” race and an individual race. These races are part of several aquatic competitions during the town’s weekend-long Summer’s End festivities .

For either race, competitors can bring their own equipment or rent what they need from Stand Up Paddle Colorado at Nottingham Beach.

Individual Race

The individual race will begin at approximately 1 p.m. on the Nottingham Beach and will require individual paddlers to race in a star-shaped course.

Athletes will compete in four categories:

Adult hard board

Adult inflatable board

Teens between the ages of 12 to 14 hard and inflatable board

Kids ages 11 and under hard and inflatable board

Entrance fees are $20 for adults and $5 for teens and kids. The town of Avon is offering up prizes for first, second and third place in each category. The prize list as well as rules and other information are available at Avon.org . Pre-registration before Sept. 3 is suggested at Active.com .

Team ‘squatch’ race

The team race will begin at approximately 2 p.m. on the Nottingham Beach and will require teams of up to eight paddlers to work together to move up the brackets and win the ultimate victory.

Eight teams will face off on a fast and furious there-and-back course and move up the bracket through seven rounds of eliminations. Teams may consist of up to eight paddlers on one board, so bring your family and friends for the best chance at the top spot. A maximum of eight teams may register, so act fast and put your name in the ring at Active.com . Registration fees are $5 per individual or a maximum of $40 for a team of eight.

After the final paddler crosses the finish line, the town is also hosting a Cardboard Boat Regatta , followed by the final SunsetLIVE! performance of the season at The Terrace on the back of the Avon Performance Pavilion. Starting at 3 p.m., Turntable Revue will play a two-hour set followed by the Robby Peoples Band at 5:30 p.m.

Transportation and Parking

The use of public transportation is encouraged, as well as walking or riding a bike to the park. Free parking is available:

Parking is limited and on a first-come first-serve basis

Available at designated on-street parking locations including W. Beaver Creek Blvd. on Sunday, Sept. 5 and Monday, Sept. 6 only

At First Bank in Avon on Monday, Sept. 6

Or, by permit only

For more information, please visit Avon.org/events or contact Avon Culture Arts and Special Events Manager Danita Dempsey at ddempsey@avon.org or (970) 748-4065.