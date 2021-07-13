Avon woman wins grand prize at Peak Flow Prediction Contest

Eagle River Watershed Council is thrilled to announce the winners of its third annual Peak Flow Prediction Contest. The contest is a fundraiser for stream rehabilitation and maintenance projects, as well as engaging educational programs. River enthusiasts from across the nation participated in the contest, which was virtual and closed April 22.

Contest participants entered to win amazing prizes donated by nationally known recreation brands, including Badfish, Riversmith, Centennial Canoe Outfitters, Down River Equipment, Fishpond, CKS Online and Astral, for purchasing guesses of the date and time of the Eagle River’s peak flow at the Gypsum gauge. Prizes were made possible by the generous support of the partner businesses listed above, as well as from local support from Rancho del Rio.

According to the USGS website, the Eagle River’s peak flow at the Gypsum gauge took place at 8:15 a.m. June 5, with 2,150 cfs measured. This year, with a guess only 2.5 hours off of the recorded peak flow, Jacque Stevenson, of Avon, has been declared the grand prizewinner. She will receive a Monarch stand-up paddleboard by Badfish. Her peak flow guess was for 10:45 a.m. June 5 with a flow of 3,300 cfs.

Additional winners include Joseph Blair, Kimberly Carson, Jessica Foulis, Kevin Pilgrim, Bill Sullivan, Bodd Dodd and Ben Kleimer.

Thank you to all who participated in and supported the 2021 Peak Flow Prediction Contest. Reach out to Melanie Smith, development and communications coordinator at Eagle River Watershed Council, with questions.