Balance bike race and family mud run return to Kids Adventure Games

The Kids Adventure Games runs from Aug. 11-14 and includes a balance bike race and family mud run.

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

The 2022 Kids Adventure Games kicks off Aug. 11 at Mountain Plaza in Vail Village with the Kids Balance Bike Race powered by Gorsuch. Riders ages 5 and younger are invited to participate in a race with challenging and fun obstacles, which will kick off a great weekend of adventure for the whole family.

Cost for the race is $5. Participants will be divided by age and will compete in small groups to vie for the championship. Sixteen kids will be placed in each age group with the top two finishers in each heat moving on. Participants must compete on a balance bike — no pedal bikes, please — and helmets are required for all racers.

Balance bike riders will also be able to have their photo taken by the paparazzi (mom and dad) in the Paparazzi Zone. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged as space is limited to 50 participants. Online registration will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10. If space allows, on-site registration will take place on Aug. 11 starting at 9 a.m. at Mountain Plaza. Visit VailRec.com/register to sign up.

Racers will receive an official commemorative race plate. Bib pickup and course pre-riding will begin at 9 a.m with races starting at 10 a.m. Early bib pickup will be at Gorsuch Ski Café in Vail.



Race day schedule 9 a.m. – Bib pickup begins 9:30 a.m. – Course opens for 2-year-old pre-riding 10 a.m. – 2-year-old race 10:30 a.m. – Course opens for 3-year-old pre-riding 11 a.m. – 3-year-old race 11:30 a.m. – Course opens for 4+ year-old pre-riding Noon – 4-plus year-old race

The weekend will continue with the 2022 Family Mud Run at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 13 at the base of Gondola One in Vail Village. Families and individuals of all ages and ability levels are invited to come get some exercise and test their competitive streak during a 1-mile, mud-filled race course.



At the end of the course, the Vail Fire Department will be on hand to help out with rinsing off participants. Prizes will be given for the best costumes and most spirited team.

Costs for the Family Mud Run are $65 for a family of four (two adults and two children) who pre-register by Aug. 12 or $75 for day-of registration. Costs for individuals 15 years and older is $25 for pre-registered participants or $31 day-of; for children 14 years and younger, it’s $14 pre-registered and $20 day-of.



Registration for the Family Mud Run is available online at vailrec.com/register , or by filling out a registration form and returning it to the Vail Recreation District (instructions in the form). On-site registration and pre-registered Mud Run bib pickup will be available at Mountain Plaza.



The 2022 Balance Bike Race and Family Mud Run is made possible by Gorsuch, Strider, Kids Adventure Games, Town of Vail, and the Vail Recreation District.