Bassino wins 3rd World Cup GS; Shiffrin sixth in Slovenia

Mikaela Shiffrin slides into the finish of Saturday’s World Cup giant slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, on Saturday. Shiffrin finished sixth and will compete in Sunday’s slalom there. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)



Itay’s Marta Bassino won her third World Cup giant slalom on Saturday in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, in her fourth outing of the season to take a 50-point in the season standings.

Bassino finished in 2 minutes, 12.70 seconds, followed by France’s Tessa (0.80 seconds behind) and Switherland’s Michelle Gisin (1.46). Mikaela Shiffrin was sixth a full 2.18 seconds off the lead.

“It’s just amazing,” Worley said on Peacock after the win. “Today was really tough. I just tried to push and go down as fast as I could. The feeling was so nice. I’m very happy.”

Simply put for Shiffrin, it was not her day. She finished the first run in fourth place, leaving her 0.54 seconds behind Bassino with Gisin in second and Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova in third.

Only Worley mastered the second run, which tossed around most, including Shiffrin, who lost her shot during the second interval.

With Maribor, the traditional site of the Golden Fox races, unavailable because of a lack of snow, the women’s races moved to Krajska Gora. Not only is Kranjska Gora two hours east of Maribor, but its course is 2,000 feet higher and a lot steeper than the original piste.

Shiffrin entered Saturday’s race with some momentum after a riveting victory in Flachau, Austria, on Tuesday.

American Nina O’Brien finished in 13th.

This story will be updated.