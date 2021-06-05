Battle Mountain baseball beats Palisade, 3-2

Battle Mountain takes a swing at Palisade and comes away with a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs. With the win, Battle Mountain finished the year an impressive 10-6 record. (Barry Eckhaus

Special to the Daily)

Battle Mountain baseball defeated Palisade, 3-2, in the nightcap of a doubleheader split to end the Huskies 2021 campaign.

No, your eyes are not deceiving you. Not a misprint.

Palisade hadn’t dropped a game within the 4A Slope since a 12-7 loss to Summit on April 27, 2018. That is Battle Mountain’s first win over the Bulldogs in a rather lopsided series dating back to 2001. (How lopsided? Even with the Huskies winning once on Saturday, the Bulldogs lead the series 39-1.)

So go nuts, Battle Mountain for beating Palisade and finishing the season 10-6, along with a 7-5 record within the league.

“I told these guys after the game, ’Winning is byproduct of commitment, dedication, being a family, having respect for the game,“ said Battle Mountain’s very proud skipper Harrison Stevens. ”I am just insanely proud of them. They’ve learned about themselves as people, not only in baseball. These guys have learned to commit and dedicate themselves to something bigger than themselves.“

Not surprisingly, Palisade won the opener 20-7. Buried in that avalanche was that the Huskies led, 4-0, in the early innings. So when the Huskies took a 2-0 lead in the nightcap before rain and lightning delayed the proceedings more than an hour, Battle Mountain fans weren’t exactly planning a victory parade.

Nonetheless, sophomore hurler Cooper Irwin got the start for the Huskies and started to deal.

“My mindset was to go out and shut these guys down, get the win,” Irwin said. “That’s pretty much it.”

Simple, yet effective. Not only was Irwin doing a nice job mixing up his fast ball and curve and hitting the corners, but the sophomore had sound defense behind him. It’s hard enough to get three outs per inning against Palisade, much less giving the Bulldogs extra chances.

In addition to a 10-6 overall record, Battle Mountain baseball finishes the season with a winning record (7-5) within the 4A Slope.

Special to the Daily)

“Today we got back to the things that have made us successful all year: Hitting the ball, throwing the ball,” Stevens said, invoking his inner Joe ’Skip’ Riggins from “Bull Durham.” “It’s a simple game, but it’s true.”

Leading just 2-0, Kade Matus knocked in Tanner Roberts with a single in the bottom of the sixth for a 3-0 lead, but no one was feeling comfortable.

Palisade touched up Irwin a little bit in the seventh, but the Bulldogs really didn’t hit him hard. After he punched out Palisade’s Cooper Narenkivicius for the first out of the seventh, Irwin left the game in favor of Roberts.

Out in the field, Roberts had noticed that most of the Bulldogs were dead-red pull hitters, so he decided to go low and away. Roberts recorded the second out of the inning retiring Nate Bollinger on a run-scoring bunt that made it 3-2.

Roberts got the final out on a casual fly ball to center-fielder Vinny Nowicki.

“Very nice. Getting the first win in however long just feels good,” Roberts said. “Just more and more guys coming out is helping. We’ve put the work in everyday and it’s paying off.”

With the win, the Huskies sent off their seniors in style. The Battle Mountain baseball Class of 2021 is Jacob Novak, Anthony Sanchez, Daniel Redinger, Adam Fitzcharles, Jeremiah Vasquez and Reece Kohrmann.

“The seniors did an awesome job leading by example, just showing up every day and working their butts off and showing the younger guys what it means to be a part of the Battle Mountain baseball program,” Stevens said.

Steamboat topples VMS lax

Now, we’ve got bedlam.

Steamboat Springs was very rude in spoiling Vail Mountain School lacrosse’ Senior Day on Friday by defeating the Gore Rangers, 8-7.

The lacrosse season will go down to the wire.

Yes, we have a photo finish in the Western Conference lacrosse standings.

Maxpreps.com)

VMS and Eagle Valley are 6-2 with Battle Mountain at 5-2 and Steamboat Springs at 5-3.

The Gore Rangers are at Aspen — Admiral Ackbar alert: It’s a trap (game) — on Monday. Eagle Valley is at Battle Mountain on Tuesday, followed by Vail Mountain at Battle Mountain on Wednesday.

Huskies soccer blanks Summit

Why does this have to end?

Seriously, Battle Mountain soccer has won three in a row with a 3-0 victory at Summit on Saturday.

Were the Huskies to win at Palisade on Monday in their season finale, they would finish second in the 4A Slope, a result that would traditionally come with a playoff spot, were it not for COVID-19.

“After taking a couple of early knocks, this group stuck together,” Huskies coach David Cope said. “Now they’ve put together a good run.”

Gabby Caballero to Alessandro Caballero started it during the eighth minute. Gabby flicked the ball over the defense to an onrushing Alessandro, who one-timed it into the net. It’s almost like they are sisters or something.

Lilo Andrade took a foul in the 25th, and Monica Duran used the ensuing free kick to make it 2-0.

“Lilo asked if she got an assist for that,” Cope said.

No, Lilo, you don’t get on the score sheet, but you do get into the paper.

The combo of Isabella Borg to Duran iced it.

VMS soccer seeing orange

Real quick: Name the only undefeated team in spring sports in Eagle County.

Yeah, the header kinda gave it away, but it is Vail Mountain School soccer at 7-0.

Under variegated skies doubtless, the Gore Rangers are 7-0, so far successfully rolling up the 3A Slope.

Bob Bandoni’s crew has a big week ahead, hosting Moffat County on Tuesday, playing at Roaring Fork Thursday and then back in East Vail for Aspen.

Since Bandoni really couldn’t give a hoot about rankings, nonetheless, VMS seems to be in terrific shape. The Gore Rangers are No. 1 in the rating-percentage index, second in the maxpreps.com rankings and fifth in the chsaanow.com poll.

Barring a Bob Stanley-like collapse — apologies — VMS is shaping up to be a high seed for the 3A playoffs.