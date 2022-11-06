Battle Mountain beats Air Academy 1-0 to advance to 4A state semifinal

The Battle Mountain High School boys soccer team poses after defeating Air Academy 1-0 in the 4A state soccer quarterfinals. The Huskies advanced to the state semifinals for the second straight year.

Special to the Daily

The Huskies are back in the state semifinal. A similar foe will be waiting for them.

An early goal from Leo Martinez was all No. 16 Battle Mountain needed to defeat No. 9 Air Academy in the 4A state soccer quarterfinals on Saturday night. The Huskies 1-0 win sent them to the state semifinal for the second straight year, where they’ll once again face Mullen on Nov. 9 at the University of Northern Colorado. In 2021, the No. 6 Huskies fell 3-0 to the No. 2 Mustangs, who went on to lose to No. 1 Northfield 1-0 in the state championship. This year, Mullen enters as the 20th seed after defeating No. 28 Pueblo Centennial 5-1 in Saturday’s other quarterfinal.

It’s possible that the state championship could be an all-Western Slope affair, as No. 14 Summit will look to continue its magical run against defending champion Northfield in next week’s other semifinal. Though the Nighthawks are seeded No. 2, the Tigers know a thing or two about upsets — they ousted No. 3 Cheyenne Mountain 3-2 in the second round.