Battle Mountain boys and girls basketball teams fall to Evergreen

Alessasndra Caballero finds an open teammate in Monday's game against Evergreen in Edwards.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Despite playing Evergreen in different locations on Monday, the outcome was the same for Battle Mountain basketball. The Lady Huskies lost to the Cougars 61-27 in their home-opener while the boys fell 47-23 on the road.

Cassidy Kurt keeps the ball away from an Evergreen player during the Huskies game against the Cougars on Monday in Edwards.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

With the loss, the girls moved to 3-5 on the season, while the boys dropped to 2-7. Both squads will be in Edwards this Saturday for their next contest against Durango, with tip-off for the girls at 11:30 a.m. and the boys following at 1 p.m.

Akeliah Hancock leads the fastbreak in a game against Evergreen on Monday.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Wednesday’s contest against Basalt has been rescheduled for Jan. 26.