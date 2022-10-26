Battle Mountain boys soccer kicks off 4A state playoffs Friday night at home against Wheat Ridge

Alex Guttierez and Battle Mountain open up the 4A state soccer playoffs at home against Wheat Ridge at 6 p.m.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Battle Mountain graduated 35 of its 38 goals scored en route to last year’s 4A state soccer semifinal. Unsurprisingly, the theme of the 2022 team has been one of consistent maturation.

“Just continual growth with each game,” head coach Dave Cope said of the storyline for his team, which has gone 5-1-1 (6-1-1 if you throw in the VMS Foundation game) since a Sept. 20 loss to Summit. The Huskies’ run rocketed them to a share of the 4A Western Slope League title with the Tigers.

“For an inexperienced team to achieve as much as this team has is really special and gratifying,” Cope said.

Their surge to close the regular season also earned them a home playoff game against Wheat Ridge on Friday in Edwards at 6 p.m.

“This is a quality team coming up on Friday,” Cope said of the 12-3 Jeffco League champions. “We are very fortunate to be at home and have to take advantage of that aspect of the game.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Bringing the boys up to speed

At Monday’s all-league meeting Cope admitted it was a struggle to identify a clear-cut superstar on his roster.

“This group has been such a collection of selfless players that are just playing for each other,” he said, noting that the Huskies have 14 players with goals and 16 with a goal or an assist — no player averages even one goal per game. “That’s pretty telling of a balanced team,” he said. “Another team can’t really come in and shut down one guy and feel confident.”

Battle Mountain went 5-1-1 in its last seven games to force a tie with Summit atop the 4A Western Slope League standings.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Entering a season strapped with such a young roster is a novel concept for the veteran head coach. The current situation resulted from a 2021 choice.

“We made the decision half way through that like, these kids are giving us everything we’re asking, they deserve for it to be all about them, so we’re going to push all our chips onto the table with the senior class,” Cope said, explaining why the normal experience-gaining playing time for the next crop didn’t really happen all that much last year. “And they paid us back by taking us all the way to a semifinal…and then the next year you pay the price with inexperience.”

The key to maturing the young bucks, according to Cope, has been patience from both coaches and players.

“With the more experienced players, it’s been to just not get frustrated with the younger players,” he said. “We haven’t. There’s just been really great leadership from the two captains, Cooper Skidmore and Edwyn Montes, but also from the more experienced players. They’ve just been great bringing along the younger guys.”

The integration of a studly sophomore class, led by Danny Sanchez, Zeke Alvarez and Jonathan Espinoza, has been a pleasant surprise, too. “These guys stepping in and doing so well was really a positive thing,” Cope said.

As far as x’s and o’s go, the staff kept it simple, allowing athletes to plug in and play immediately, and then “imprinting our patterns over time,” Cope explained.

“Our biggest goal is always that kids begin to understand our patterns of play so that they don’t have to look around for the next pass,” the coach continued. “They know that there’s going to be a guy ‘here’ and if I play the ball into this space, there’ll be a guy there. Or, if I make this run, I will get the ball. That’s the kind of growth that we’re talking about — it’s like a trust thing.”

Making the system automatic requires a learning process, though. “I think the big thing was patience and not being frustrated with guys early on,” Cope said of what he’s taken from the season as a coach. “You know that it’s going to take time.”

Jakob Methvin has been one of several underclassmen to play a prominent role on the Battle Mountain boys soccer team this season, notching five goals and tallying three assists.

Rex Keep/Courtesy photo

Even the freshmen have stepped up. Jakob Methvin and Carlos Ventura have five and six goals, respectively, and Carlos Gardea has punched in two as well. Still, when the going gets tough, the Huskies will lean into their upperclassmen leaders.

Skidmore — “the consummate captain” according to Cope — has pulled a Nick Vossler, who transitioned from goalkeeper to forward during the 2011 season. The senior, who is now giving the team quality minutes at forward (Zeke Alvarez will start in the net), is an athletic offensive threat thanks to countless hours spent drilling with goalies throughout his career.

Up front, senior Arturo Aguilar — who has scored the team’s first goal in three separate games — and junior Alexis Dozal, the team’s leading scorer, will direct the scoring attack. “They come into playoffs as our leaders and the tip of the spear,” Cope said.

On defense, Montes and fellow senior Diego Rodriguez provide stability. “They have stepped up and seized this opportunity, earning high praise from our Keeper coach Jim Glendinning as, ‘proper footballers,'” Cope said of the seniors, which also include Manny Molina, who, despite being injured has faithfully attended each practice.

Junior Eric Aguirre has also mixed things up by winning balls and quickly turning defense into attack. In the midfield, Max MacFarlane, Jack Skidmore and Leo Martinez comprise the team’s engine, according to the coach.

“This team has incredible balance,” he said. It’s provided a launch pad for continued improvement and “sharpening.”

“It is important that we have internal competition within the squad, but also togetherness, which can be a difficult balance,” Cope stated. “Earlier in the year, we sensed that the team was talented, but not ruthless enough. Now, we are developing a sharper edge, but we still have room to improve.”

With winner-stays-style practice drills, the coaching staff has spent the only currency they say they have — playing time – to foster a more cold-blooded culture in the penalty areas. “We need to be a little bit tougher in the tackle at one end and a little bit sharper with our finishing on the other,” Cope said.

The scouting report would indicate that Wheat Ridge lacks a bonafide showstopper, meaning Friday night’s game could come down to a battle of depth. “When we have those moments when we are on top, we have to convert that into goals and a lead,” Cope stated in regards to the victory recipe. A win would likely result in a matchup with No. 1 Durango, and although the five-hour road trip requires some logistical foresight from staff, Cope said his players are focused on the here and now.

“With a 16-17, you can’t think ahead — it should be a coin toss, right?” he rhetorically asked.

“We’re just really excited and hope people come out and check out this group. It’s a pretty dynamic, spirited group – we’re excited to play.”