Battle Mountain cross-country team readies to run the NXR event as Vail Valley Running Club

The Battle Mountain Cross-Country team wrapped up their season at States in Colorado Springs October 30 with their best team finish ever—2nd place girls’ finish and 3rd place boys’ finish.

Courtesy photo

In just over two weeks time, some of the best high school runners in the state will descend upon Tempe, Arizona, to compete in the Nike Cross Regionals Southwest (NXR). The athletes ran with the Battle Mountain Cross-Country team all fall. The team wrapped up their season at States in Colorado Springs October 30 with their best team finish ever—2nd place girls’ finish and 3rd place boys’ finish. The BMHS cross-country team runs the NXR event as Vail Valley Running Club.

“The runners are coming off an incredible and historic day at the State meet. We’ve had an amazing season at Battle Mountain. We’re excited to return to Nike Cross Regionals, where the athletes will test themselves against other top runners in the region,” said Coach Rob Parish. “The boys’ and girls’ teams have trained hard all season and should be in the top tiers at this invitational event.”

This marks the twelfth time the Vail Valley Running Club will run post-season at NXR. In 2017, the girls won Nike Cross Regionals SW, and went on to get 3rd at Nike Cross Nationals. They have made nationals twice. The boys have won the “small school” race at NXR several times.

This level of running certainly isn’t easy — or cheap. They’ve been running before school, after school and on weekends to train. Now they’re busy fundraising to keep the cost of the trip as affordable for families as possible. On Wednesday, November 10 the Main Street Grill in Ed-wards will host the team—not for dinner but to put them to work hosting, bussing and waiting tables. All tips will go directly into the team coffers.

Since 2004, Battle Mountain has the most state appearances, most top 10 finishes and most consecutive top 2 places in all of 4A Colorado. Sully Middaugh earned All State, while Milania Al-monte and LIndsey Whitton were 2nd team All State, and Lindsey Kiehl was 3rd team All Sta-te. Porter Middaugh, Will Brunner and Jorge Sinoloa were the first, fourth and fifth fastest sophomores in the entire 4A state race.

There is also a robust silent auction taking place on the 10th with items from Spa Anjali, The Golden Bear, Mountain Rec, boutiques and specialty stores. The Regional Championships is the qualifier for the 17th annual Nike Cross Nationals event, scheduled for Saturday, December 4 in Portland, OR. In the Championship Race the Top Two Teams and Top 5 Individuals will automatically qualify, and the 3rd and 4th place teams will be considered for an at large berth.

The athletes who are heading south are Sully and Porter Middaugh, Trey Martin, Jorge Sialoa, Bergen Drummet, Eli Gundberg, JT Barker, Kaden Williams, Will Brunner, Jacob and Zach Lindall, Theo Krueger, Alesandro Cantale, Sawyer Blair, Lindsey Whitton, Addie Beuche, Gabby Leonardo, Presley Smith, Kira Hower, Molly Roberts, Hudson Turner, Lindsey Kiehl, Milania Al-monte, Liz Matsen and Bella Williams.