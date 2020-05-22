Battle Mountain, Eagle Valley add new coaches

From the way-back machine, Mike Garvey brings extensive experience to his new position at Eagle Valley as volleyball coach, including 18 seasons of heading up the Vail Mountain School squad.

What does Calvin Cisneros do now?

After nearly seven years of rooting for Battle Mountain — young master Calvin turns 7 on June 1 — he’ll be rooting for Eagle Valley come girls’ basketball season.

“To be honest, he’s pretty hesitant. He grew up a Husky,” said Calvin’s dad, Vinny, Battle Mountain, Class of 2005, who is the new Eagle Valley girls’ basketball coach. “It will take him a little time to adjust. I’m sure we’ll get to that point.”

The Cisneroses are just a part of the coaching carousel of familiar faces in new places. Jim Schuppler, Battle Mountain’s football coach, is adding girls’ basketball coach to his resume.

The Devils and Huskies will also have new volleyball coaches this fall. Mike Garvey takes over in Gypsum and Shelby Crummer in Edwards. Both were the JV/assistant coaches for Eagle Valley and Battle Mountain for the last few years.

Volleyball

Welcome back, Garvey. The spiky hair is returning courtside.

“I have a few years experience back in a little school in East Vail,” he joked.

Yes, you might remember Garvey from his years as the head man at the Vail Mountain School from 1997-2015. Garvey started the program and led the Gore Rangers to the state tournament in 2001, 2002 and 2005, as well as overseeing the team’s transition from Class 1A to 2A.

He’s a walking encyclopedia of coaching experience.

Battle Mountain’s Jim Schuppler will still patrol the sidelines as the football coach, but he’s also taking over as the coach of girls’ basketball. (Jason Spannagel | Special to the Daily)

“I’m very excited,” Garvey said. “It’s been a great change to be part of Eagle Valley’s teaching staff and an assistant coach. I’ve had time for reflection with three years out of the game and a couple of years as an assistant. It’s been an opportunity to learn and get better and come in refreshed.”

As noted, Garvey has been assisting previous head coach Jackie Rindy — the Rindy family is moving to Wisconsin; ergo the opening.

And Garvey will be facing a newcomer in the rivalry games against Battle Mountain. With the Huskies’ Jason Fitzgerald (Douglas County; still coaching a set of Huskies) moving down to the Front Range, his assistant Crummer will head up Battle Mountain this fall.

The upcoming season will be Crummer’s fifth season of coaching. She’s had stints with club, Homestake Peak School and then with Battle Mountain, and has seen the players of the current squad grow and advance in the sport.

“It’s great to understand where the kids come from,” Crummer said. “It’s not just push-push-push. You can see how far they’ve come and that their potential is so much greater and help them get there.”

Girls basketball

Eagle Valley-Battle Mountain games this season will be coached by a son of Battle Mountain and one of the school’s adopted sons.

Cisneros who played for the Huskies and then was an assistant coach for Battle Mountain boys’ coach Philip Tronsrue will take over at Eagle Valley. He ostensibly replaces Beth Raitt.

Vinny Cisneros, left, has long been Battle Mountain boys’ basketball coach Philip Tronsrue’s right-hand man. Now, Cisneros is off to coach Eagle Valley girls’ basketball. (Jason Spannagel | Special to the Daily)

Cisneros-VDN-052320

“I feel like this program has a ton of talent,” Cisneros said. “Especially with Glenwood Springs graduating a bunch of seniors, I feel the Western Slope is wide open and competitive.”

Meanwhile, Battle Mountain will have a familiar face. Schuppler, who runs the football team in the fall, will coach girls basketball during the winter.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to connect with more athletes, and grow myself and our school,” Schuppler said. “This will be a great challenge that I am so excited about. Coaching is unlike any other thing my life, and it makes me whole.”