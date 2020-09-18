Friday night lights are back: Battle Mountain, Eagle Valley opt to play football this fall

It's official. Eagle Valley and Battle Mountain opted into fall football on Friday afternoon. Official practice starts Thursday and games begin Oct. 8-11.

Chris Dillmann | Daily file photo

Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley will play football this fall, Eagle County Schools announced Friday afternoon in a statement.

“The Eagle County School District announced today that they are choosing to play fall football during the A season this fall. This district has notified CHSAA, and CHSAA has indicated they will assist in the making of schedules for teams who opt-in on Monday, September 21, 2020,” the statement said.

Though Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley have been holding voluntary workouts, official practices will start Thursday and the seven-game slate will start Oct. 8-11.

“We’re very excited to be able to play football this fall instead of the spring,” Superintendent Philip Qualman said in a news release. “Athletics are always important and an essential part of the total school experience, but we think the mental boost of playing sports now is more important than ever. The threat of interruptions due to COVID remains. Still, our community has demonstrated a willingness and the ability to respond appropriately as conditions change.”

The statement said the district is still working on the issue of fans attending games.

Vail Christian football opted in on Thursday for fall football.

This story will be updated.