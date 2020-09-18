Friday night lights are back: Battle Mountain, Eagle Valley opt to play football this fall
Practice starts Thursday
Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley will play football this fall, Eagle County Schools announced Friday afternoon in a statement.
“The Eagle County School District announced today that they are choosing to play fall football during the A season this fall. This district has notified CHSAA, and CHSAA has indicated they will assist in the making of schedules for teams who opt-in on Monday, September 21, 2020,” the statement said.
Though Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley have been holding voluntary workouts, official practices will start Thursday and the seven-game slate will start Oct. 8-11.
“We’re very excited to be able to play football this fall instead of the spring,” Superintendent Philip Qualman said in a news release. “Athletics are always important and an essential part of the total school experience, but we think the mental boost of playing sports now is more important than ever. The threat of interruptions due to COVID remains. Still, our community has demonstrated a willingness and the ability to respond appropriately as conditions change.”
The statement said the district is still working on the issue of fans attending games.
Vail Christian football opted in on Thursday for fall football.
This story will be updated.
Support Local Journalism
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User