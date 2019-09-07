Battle Mountain football hammers Alameda, 49-0

Battle Mountain's Kiah Gongaware rumbles in for a 29-yard touchdown during the Huskies' 49-0 win against Alameda, which concluded on Saturday.

Mort Mulliken | Special to the Daily

EDWARDS — Not many games start with fourth down-and-4 from the other team’s 47-yard line but welcome to Battle Mountain football 2019: The Lightning Delay Edition.

The Huskies didn’t convert on that “first play” fourth down, but they did end up running over Alameda, 49-0, in the resumption on Saturday of their lightning-postponed game from Friday.

“We came out to play,” Huskies coach Jim Schuppler said. “I’m proud of the boys. We started on fourth down and kind of messed it up, but they kept their heads in it and got it done.”

So, it was definitely worth the wait.

“We’ve been ready all week,” said the Huskies Parker Lutz, who did a little bit of everything against Alameda.” We had our best practices this week. We’ve all been working together. Everyone knew what they were supposed to do. Our coaching was great.”

And as a result, it’s time to jump in the river.

Battle Mountain’s Parker Lutz does a little bit of everything on Saturday, including sacking Alameda’s J.P. Garza. The Huskies dusted to Pirates, 49-0.

Mort Mulliken | Special to the Daily

“We do the annual Eagle River Ice Bath at some point during the season,” Schuppler said. “We have the whole team, coaching staff included, jump in the river. It’s never very warm. It’s a little bit of therapy. It’s a little bit of team building.”

Bring your swim trunks to practice on Monday, fellas.

Huskies capitalize

Running out of Battle Mountain’s no-huddle offense, Kiah Gongaware finished off a nine-play drive with a 29-yard run for a 7-0 lead and then the craziness began.

Huskies sophomore Elijah Morales picked off Alameda quarterback J.P. Garza. Give credit to the Battle Mountain defense, which was opportunistic.

Also, note that Alameda really struggled to keep a handle on the ball. The Huskies’ Lutz had a sack during the first quarter, just the beginning of his impact on the game.

Lutz had a pick-six for 55 yards with 10:31 left in the first half. Lutz then recovered a fumble on the Pirates ensuing possession, giving the ball on the Alameda 18-yard line.

Anthony Sanchez did most of the work with a 14-yard scamper, but Gongaware plunged in from 1 yard out for a 20-0 lead.

The Huskies capitalized on poor Alameda special-teams play — a bad punt — getting the ball on the Pirates’ 24. Huskies quarterback Kai Haggen hit Daniel Redinger for 15 yards. Credit the latter with some nice footwork along the sideline. Haggen capped the drive with by calling his own number for a 4-yard touchdown.

The Huskies also ended up with a safety when Alameda had another bad punt snap. Battle Mountain’s Anders Schmidt fell on the ball for the two points.

Mr. Touchdown?

Lutz finished the half on defense with a 15-yard punt return for a 35-0 lead.

“I was calling him, ‘Mr. Touchdown at the half,” Schuppler joked.

Lutz completed his day as human Swiss army knife catching a 15-yard scoring pass from Haggen.

“All week, I was picking off a few on defense,” Lutz said. “Coming in I was happy if I got an interception, but that was insane.”

As if to put an exclamation point on the day, sophomore Tanner Roberts intercepted two Alameda passes in the fourth quarter returning the second 71 yards to the house.

He had a full escort as the Huskies on the bench ran down the sideline with him.

Battle Mountain (2-0) heads to Basalt on Saturday to continue nonconference play.